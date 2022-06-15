A STREET has been cordoned off as police cards have swooped on a supermarket forecourt in East Dunbartonshire.

Five police cars and an ambulance were present at the emergency outside the Co-op in Kirkintilloch Road, Lenzie.

Police have been seen inspecting a blue Toyota car in the forecourt.

They have also been examining a nearby drain.

Police officers have been ushering people away from the area, while access to nearby Cedar Drive has been blocked off.

The alert came in mid morning and had been continuing as some pupils from the nearby Lenzie Academy were heading towards the supermarket.

One local said: "I was asked to keep well away from the area but then later was surprised that I was able to get into the Co-op to pick up some messages.  It is puzzling to see all these emergency vehicles here."

Police Scotland have been approached.

 

More to follow