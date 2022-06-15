More than 1,700 people a day were infected with Covid in Scotland on average according to the latest seven-day data.  

Figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) have recorded a rise in the number of cases week-on-week, with the seven-day average rising to 1,703 during the period 6-12 June.  

This represents an increase of 44 per cent on the previous seven-day average, which stood at 1,181 week ending 5 June. 

The most recent statistics show that more than 14% of new cases were people being reinfected by the virus.  

During that time an average of 80 people were admitted to hospital - 16 of them to intensive care. 