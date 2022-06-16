Scotrail has warned passengers and commuters to expect “serious disruption” next week as a wave of strikes cripples the railways.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators are to strike on for three days, throwing services into chaos.

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed during next week’s strikes, Network Rail has said.

Only a handful of services will be running in Scotland, keeping just the central belt connected the rest of the country is cut off.

When are the strikes happening?

Three days of industrial action are planned. The strikes are scheduled to take place on Tusday 21 June, Thursday 23 June and Friday 24 June.

Which trains will be running?

Scotrail has said that trains on a handful of routes will run between 7.30am with the last departure at 6.30 in the evening.

These routes are:

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Bathgate: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

What if you’ve booked to travel on these days?

Scotrail is offering refunds via their website. Tickets will also be valid on the days before and after the planned journey.

Passengers have been advised to check for updates on the Scotrail website and their Twitter feed.