Levels of Covid infection in Scotland could be “substantially higher” than the one in 30 people who are estimated to have the virus, an expert has warned.
Professor Rowland Kao said the lack of surveillance monitoring meant infection levels were unknown.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has estimated that one in 30 people in Scotland had coronavirus in the week ending June 10 – the second week in a row that infection numbers have risen.
Scotland also has higher numbers of cases than the other nations of the UK, with infection levels in England put at one in 50 people by the ONS, while in Wales and Northern Ireland one in 45 were estimated to have the disease.
Public health expert Professor Linda Bauld has already told how Scotland is experiencing another wave of Covid-19 infections.
And Professor Kao, an epidemiology expert from Edinburgh University, said that infection levels were “probably” higher than the one in 30 that the ONS has estimated.
The end of testing means Covid levels are unknown
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Kao said: “One of the things is that we actually don’t know how much Covid is out there, because we no longer do surveillance for it.
“So that one in 30 is probably substantially higher.”
He said rising Covid numbers were linked to the emergence of a new variant “which is slightly different from the Omicron variant which was spreading earlier this year, which is now becoming more prevalent”.
This version of the virus is now the predominant one in the US, he added, saying: “We think it is probably more transmissible than the previous variant, so that is one of the big things.”
But he also said governments were “doing very, very little to control the virus right now”, which could also be contributing to the increase in cases.
Prof Kao said: “We’re essentially going about our daily businesses as usual and we are not testing.
“And that not testing means we are not even able to pick up the disease, we also don’t know how much is out there.”
While he stressed “any talk of a lockdown right now is not appropriate”, he added that people should try to isolate if they have cold-like symptoms.
The expert told people: “One of the most important things is if you think you have Covid or something like it – and remember current versions do seem to be similar to the common cold – is to isolate, to put yourself out of circulation.
“By far, removing people who are infectious from contact with others is the most important thing we can do to prevent the transmission of disease.”
Going to work with common cold symptoms “really would be a bad idea at this point”, he said.
“For most of us Covid is relatively minor, we don’t have too many symptoms, but people are still getting long Covid, so even healthy people can have quite severe symptoms for a while and some people are at risk of severe illness and death.”
He advised: “The key thing is, if you have symptoms you should try to isolate, even if you are not sure it is Covid.
“If you can get a test, get a test. But if you can’t, try to keep away from other people.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here