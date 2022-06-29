Comedian Janey Godley has revealed she is cancer free after being cleared of the disease following treatment.
In a heartfelt message to fans on social media, the Scots comic thanked everyone who had supported her and shed tears of gratitude for the help she had received.
She said the NHS had “saved her life”.
Ms Godley revealed late last year that she had contracted ovarian cancer after she cut short a tour of Scotland.
The comedian was treated at the specialist Beatson Oncology Unit in Glasgow, and underwent a hysterectomy as well as rounds of Chemotherapy.
But she has now been given the all-clear, although she remains on medication to prevent the cancer returning.
READ MORE: Janey Godley says she accepts cancer and not trying to 'fight and stay strong'
Ms Godley said: “I’ve just had the phone call from the cancer specialist and the scan has came back clear. There is no evidence of disease.
“So after a hysterectomy and six rounds of chemo, and a blood transfusion, it looks as though the NHS has saved my life.”
“I want to thank everyone at the Beatson cancer care and everybody in the NHS who looked after me, and my wee pal Shirley who looked after me when I came out [from hospital] with the hysterectomy."
The scan results are in - thanks to everyone who has supported me so far pic.twitter.com/WFwc1qs8oJ— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 28, 2022
The pro-Scottish independence comedian found viral fame with her dubbed pastiches of Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic.
She featured in Scottish Government coronavirus adverts, but they were pulled after offensive tweets by her came to light following an investigation by the Daily Beast website.
The news broke soon after the Covid-19 ads featuring Ms Godley, for which she was paid £12,000, were released.
Godley profusely apologised for the tweets and donated the fee she was paid by the Scottish Government to charity.
In her all-clear message, she added: “It’s been quite an emotional day. But as it stands, the scan is clear. I want to thank everybody who supported me, everybody who sent me love - everybody who sent me so much strength and told me they were thinking of me.
“You’ve no idea. And everybody who knitted me these hats [Ms Godley lost her hair during treatment] and sent me hats as well.
“My cup is full with gratefulness. Thank you so much everybody. Thank you.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel