More than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Scotland on average during the past seven days. 

According to the latest statistics from Public Health Scotland, the seven-day average of new infections up to 26 June is 2,071. 

This is 6.6 per cent lower than the previous seven days, with almost 20% of the new cases classed as reinfections. 

The highest number of cases was recorded on 21 June, with 3,142 registered by health officials. This had dropped to 1,840 on 24 June.  

An average of 121 people have been admitted to hospital each day for the effects of the virus during the same time period, with the current number occupying beds now standing at 1,298 - 16 of them in intensive care. 

 

 

 