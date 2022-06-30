A British Airways passenger whose luggage went missing almost a week ago claims her husband was advised to take his bag on board by airline staff because of chaotic delays in the system.

Margaret Brennan travelled to London City from Edinburgh airport last Friday with her husband but her case did not appear on the carousel leaving her with no option but to buy other clothes for her short break.

Six days on, she is still waiting for her missing luggage, which contained a designer watch and jewellery that was a gift from her late father.

Ms Brennen, who lives in Callander, said she was aware of others - on different airlines - who have been waiting up to three weeks for their luggage.

Industry-wide staff shortages have caused huge disruption for travellers and holidaymakers causing flights across Europe to be delayed or cancelled.

Passengers told of "total chaos" at Heathrow yesterday, after the airport asked airlines to remove 30 flights from Thursday's schedule.

The UK's largest airport asked airlines to cut the flights because it was expecting more passenger numbers than it can currently cope with.

Meanwhile, budget carrier Ryanair has cancelled dozens of flights in Spain, Portugal and Belgium as staff prepare to stage further strike action over the next two days in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Ms Brenan, who works for the Care Inspectorate, said she has made countless calls to British Airways and criticised the lack of customer information.

Edinburgh Airport said it has no responsibility for luggage unless the issue is related to a problem with its own carousels. Airlines themselves and their handling agent are responsible and in this case, Menzies Aviation is the operating agent of British Airways.

Another handling agent said that while the current peak travel period was "good news" for the industry but was exacerbating staff shortages across the recovering aviation industry.

Swissport, which is the agent for TUI, said the knock-on effects of delays stemming from one part of he passenger journey, such as airport technical issues or security queues can lead to disruption in others.

Ms Brenan said: "When I arrived to check in last Friday BA was a mess. "There were huge queues and only three people on the check-in desk.

"When I checked in the lady told my husband to keep a hold of his bag, she told me it was a “sh** show” in baggage and hoped that my bag would be okay.

"When I arrived in London there was no bag for myself and there other people.

"I was down for events and my case had new clothes and jewellery etc as I did not perceive any risks in flying on a domestic flight."

She said she was told by airport staff yesterday that her bag was still in Edinburgh, "with thousands of other bags".

She said: "After looking at various Facebook posts and knowing people personally who are in the same situation it is becoming a serious issue.

"I am away again next week and I need my bag. I have spent hours on calls to BA.

"There is a security issue if there are piles of bags lying somewhere."

A spokeswoman for British Airways said: "We're doing everything we can to reunite our customer with their baggage as soon as possible. We apologise for the delay and inconvenience caused."

A spokeswoman for Menzies Aviation said it was looking into Ms Brennan's case.