Three men were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a road camera van parked and another vehicle parked at the side of the road.

Police Scotland said that the driver of the Scottish Camera Unit vehicle and that of a grey Skoda Karoq parked nearby were injured in the collision with a a grey Saab 95 driving on the A90.

Both men, who were on foot at the time, and the driver of the Saab required hospital treatment for their injuries following the incident, which happened on the road between Dyve and Blackdog near Aberdeen.

Road Policing officers in the North East have appealed for any witnesses to the crash, which took place around 2pm on Sunday, 17 June, to contact them.

The road was closed until around 9.00 pm last night and enquiries remain ongoing.

The accident happened on the A90 Pic: Google

Inspector Scott Deans, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully the injuries sustained by the three men have been described as not life-threatening.

“Our enquiries into the crash are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or the vehicles involved, to please come forward and speak to officers.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 1942 of 17 July.”