The risk of wildfires breaking out across Scotland due to the soaring summer temperatues is 'very high', a chief firefighter has said. 

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) deputy assistant chief officer Bruce Farquharson warned people to behave responsibly out of doors as fires could quickly spread out of hand. 

Days of warm, dry, weather and record temperatures have created tinderbox conditions in many rural areas. 

A wildfire warning has been issued for the South and East of Scotland, with some areas considered at 'extreme' risk. 

Mr Farquharson said: “During the next few days, I would urge the public to avoid lighting fires outdoors but, if you must, check for restrictions or permissions required by the landowner and make sure you use a fire safe pit or container that can be properly extinguished before you leave.

“We need people to be aware of how quickly things can get out of hand – the smallest outdoor ignition can spread rapidly and burn for days.

"Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”