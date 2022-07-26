The number of people dying with dementia in Scotland has risen by more than 50% in the past 20 years, new figures show.
There were 10,626 deaths last year where Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias were mentioned on the death certificate, a mortality rate of 204 per 100,000 people and a rise of 53% since 2000, when it was 56.
National statistics show there were 6,046 deaths caused by dementia in 2021, a decrease of 5% (306 deaths) from the previous year, when the pandemic broke out.
Dementia now has a mortality rate similar to heart disease, which is Scotland's biggest killer.
After adjusting for age, deaths were highest in Lanarkshire, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Forth Valley NHS board areas and lowest in the Borders and Orkney.
At a local authority level Inverclyde, Renfrewshire, and West Dunbartonshire had the highest mortality rates.
Deaths were 1.3 times more likely in the most deprived areas of Scotland compared to the least deprived areas.
However, the same disparity from deaths of all causes is 1.9, which statisticians said indicates that deprivation has less of an impact in
Alzheimer’s disease and dementia deaths versus other causes of death.
Two thirds of deaths last year were among females - 4,060 compared to 1,986 and figures released today also show that a minority of people with dementia will die at home.
Of the 6,046 deaths caused by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in 2021, 3,893 (64%) took place within care homes, 1,197 (20%) within NHS hospitals, and 904 (15%) within a home/non-institution.
The Liberal Democrats have said they want to "truly" end all care charges incurred by people with dementia who are living at home.
The party said no one with advanced dementia - at home or in residential care - should pay for what is essentially nursing care, backing a campaign led by Alzheimer Scotland.
Alex Cole-Hamilton, party leader, said:"Scottish Liberal Democrats want to scrap charges for care services delivered at home, helping people to stay in their homes if they choose and making sure people do not have to pay for their care when they have advanced dementia.
"Rather than take these sensible steps to help people in need, the SNP/Green government is focused on a top down reorganisation of care services which will mean less say for care users and local communities."
The campaign group Care Home Relatives Scotland has urged the Scottish Government to set up a task force or citizens' jury to look at the cost of care home fees after it emerged some providers are implementing two price hikes this year with families paying up to £1900 a week.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here