The number of people dying with dementia in Scotland has risen by more than 50% in the past 20 years, new figures show.

There were 10,626 deaths last year where Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias were mentioned on the death certificate, a mortality rate of 204 per 100,000 people and a rise of 53% since 2000, when it was 56.

National statistics show there were 6,046 deaths caused by dementia in 2021, a decrease of 5% (306 deaths) from the previous year, when the pandemic broke out.

Dementia now has a mortality rate similar to heart disease, which is Scotland's biggest killer.

After adjusting for age, deaths were highest in Lanarkshire, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Forth Valley NHS board areas and lowest in the Borders and Orkney.

At a local authority level Inverclyde, Renfrewshire, and West Dunbartonshire had the highest mortality rates.

Deaths were 1.3 times more likely in the most deprived areas of Scotland compared to the least deprived areas.

However, the same disparity from deaths of all causes is 1.9, which statisticians said indicates that deprivation has less of an impact in

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia deaths versus other causes of death.

Two thirds of deaths last year were among females - 4,060 compared to 1,986 and figures released today also show that a minority of people with dementia will die at home.

Of the 6,046 deaths caused by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in 2021, 3,893 (64%) took place within care homes, 1,197 (20%) within NHS hospitals, and 904 (15%) within a home/non-institution.

The Liberal Democrats have said they want to "truly" end all care charges incurred by people with dementia who are living at home.

The party said no one with advanced dementia - at home or in residential care - should pay for what is essentially nursing care, backing a campaign led by Alzheimer Scotland.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, party leader, said:"Scottish Liberal Democrats want to scrap charges for care services delivered at home, helping people to stay in their homes if they choose and making sure people do not have to pay for their care when they have advanced dementia.

"Rather than take these sensible steps to help people in need, the SNP/Green government is focused on a top down reorganisation of care services which will mean less say for care users and local communities."

The campaign group Care Home Relatives Scotland has urged the Scottish Government to set up a task force or citizens' jury to look at the cost of care home fees after it emerged some providers are implementing two price hikes this year with families paying up to £1900 a week.