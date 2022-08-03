Around one-in-19- people in Scotland had Covid last week, according to the latest estimates.  

Figures from Public Health Scotland show that around 5 per cent of the population had the virus, indicating the recent wave is passing.  

The number of patients in hospital has also declined, with 17 new admissions to intensive care units during the week ending 31 July, a fall of 16 on the week before.

Overall, there were 1,461  patients in hospital for Covid-related reasons, a 12% decrease on the previous seven days. 

However, the number of deaths rose from 84 to 92 in the week ending 24 July, the latest period data is available for.  