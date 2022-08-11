ROCK icons Rage Against The Machine have cancelled their £82.50-a-ticket Scottish gig.

The band were due to play at the Royal Highland Centre with support from Run The Jewels, The Last Internationale and Mercury Prize nominees Nova Twins on August 24.

But 52-year-old frontman Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury during a performance in Chicago last month, briefly forcing him off stage before he returned to complete the rest of the gig while sitting on a stage monitor.

The band, famed for their Killing in the Name song which reached number 1 in the UK as an anti-X Factor protest, initially planned to continue on with the Edinburgh show, part of a wider European tour, but said the “rigorous schedule” involved in the trip posed too much of a risk to his rehabilitation.

It was to be their first Scottish show for 14 years before a 25,000 capacity audience at Ingliston.

The band said it they have been advised that the August and September UK and European leg of the tour cannot proceed.

"It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation," said the band.

Zack de la Rocha​ has had to be carried off stage during their run at Madison Square Garden

The band said they will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 11, 12 and 14 and then la Rocha "must return home for rest and rehabilitation".

The band went on: "The flights, travel time and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

"We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon."

There was no indication that dates would be reschedules as the band stated that fans can contact their point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows.

UK gigs in Leeds and Redding have also been axed.

The band has confirmed that the North American leg of the tour will kick back off in February 2023 and will perform across the US and Canada.

Fans have registered their disappointment.

One said: "I waited 20 years to see them, then two years of the pandemic. Now with 30 days to go, this! I'm grieving."

In April, promoters revealed that the home of the Connect festival in Edinburgh would be opening two days early for the band, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the launch of their multi-million selling eponymously-title debut album.

Idles, Chemical Brothers, The National and Mogwai are already lined up to play at the Connect festival, which is being staged over the last weekend in August.

Zack de la Rocha suffers leg injury on stage

The Ingliston site has also been hosting a series of new "big top" gigs in June, featuring the likes of Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro, James and Madness.

Rage Against The Machine headlined the first T in the Park festival at Strathclyde Country Park in Lanarkshire and also topped the bill at the event at Balado 14 years later.

An official announcement from promoters DF Concerts about the show said: “Since forming in the early 1990s, Rage Against the Machine have educated masses of heavy music fans by injecting their cocktail of rap, hardcore punk, funk, and metal with a sobering dose of fiercely polemical, politically charged urgency throughout the years.

"Now the band make their long-awaited return to Scotland to play at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre.”