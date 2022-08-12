FARMERS have hit out at a ban in taking water from a Fife river after it fell to a "critical" level in the mini-heatwave.

The National Farmers Union in Scotland has said the decision taken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) could put the viability of some farms at risk, as well as crop failures and job losses.

The main stem of the River Eden in Fife is at the second lowest level on record. Only 1989 was lower.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said the majority of water abstraction licences would be suspended from midnight on Saturday and has pledged to engage with businesses affected.

A 'significant' warning - the highest water scarcity alert issued by Sepa - was also issued for the River Tweed in the Borders - where a ban could follow.

The National Farmers Union said it was "devastating" for vegetable growers.

SEPA said the action will be in place “for the minimum time necessary and will be lifted as soon as possible.”

But the NFUS horticulture committee chair Iain Brown said: "The suspension of licences in North Fife will be a devastating blow for vegetable growers. Without water crops will fail."

He asked for irrigation to be permitted for high risk crops such as broccoli, cauliflower and lettuce.

He added: "Without water these crops growers will now have complete crop failure, which will cost our members millions of pounds of lost revenue and threaten the viability of their businesses."

It comes as SEPA have raised a 'significant scarcity' alert for parts of the Scottish Borders and the mid and north of Fife - the highest level of risk.

At that level SEPA says it can suspend abstraction licences to protect the sustainability of the local water environment.

The Eden is one of Fife's two principal rivers, along with the Leven.

It is nearly 30 miles long and has a fall of around 300 feet.

It flows from Burnside, near the border with Perth & Kinross, then slowly across the Howe of Fife and through the market town of Cupar to Guardbridge, where it enters the North Sea via the Eden Estuary, a nature reserve and an important conservation area for wading birds. The river is known for holding a good stock of wild brown trout and hosts a fair run of sea trout and Atlantic salmon.

In previous centuries, its water was used to power mills on its banks and there was a paper mill at Guardbridge until July 2008.

SEPA said it was working with the Scottish Government to assess the options around soft fruit production, which is a perennial crop and typically has more efficient irrigation methods and a lower water impact.

Sepa said the suspensions would be lifted as soon as possible.

David Harley, Sepa's chief officer circular economy, said: "Having to impose suspensions on water abstractions underlines the severity of the conditions being experienced in the east of Scotland this summer.

"It is not a step we take lightly, but the evidence is clear, and it is one we can no longer avoid.

“With climate change leading to water scarcity becoming a more regular occurrence, we are also working to help businesses plan longer-term for these conditions. We remain in continuous dialogue with sectors reliant on water and work with them all year round on ways to become more resilient, protecting the environment as well as their own operations.”

The Esk area is now classed by Sepa at moderate scarcity The Deveron, Ythan, Dee and Don catchments, as well as the Firth of Forth, Almond, and Tyne, and the rest of the Firth of Tay and Tweed catchments also remain at moderate scarcity.

Sepa said the combination of low flows and high temperatures endangers fish, plants and other life.

It warned that it would issue water abstraction suspension notices to farmers and officers would visit premises to ensure compliance.

Earlier this week, the River Tweed Commission (RTC) warned current water scarcity plans were inadequate to protect its fish stocks.

It was concerned at the "significant problems" being created by low water levels and high temperatures on Atlantic salmon, sea and brown trout.

The group wants a review of the system still allowing water extraction from the river by industry and agriculture.

The Scottish government said it worked closely with experts to decide what actions to take to tackle scarcity.