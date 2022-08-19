A man and woman have died following a two-vehicle crash in the Highlands.
The collision, which involved a BMW three series and a Fiat Fiorino, happened on the A82, near Achnabobane by Spean Bridge at about 7.35pm on Thursday.
The 60-year-old woman driving the Fiat and the 25-year-old man driving the BMW were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicles beforehand to contact them as investigations continue.
Sergeant Alasdair MacKay, from the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the woman and the man who died.
“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or observed the vehicles beforehand to please contact us as soon as possible.
“Likewise, any motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the A82 shortly before the crash are asked to check any footage in case you have captured anything which could be of significance to our investigation.”
The road was closed for about eight hours following the crash, with diversions in place.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3181 of August 18.
