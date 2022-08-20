A 41-year-old motorcyclist has died in a road crash in the Scottish Borders.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred on the A7 southbound near Stow at around 7.55pm on Friday.

The crash involved a black Suzuki motorbike and white Scania flatbed truck.

The male rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around six hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died in this crash.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3553 of Friday August 19.