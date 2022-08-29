NHS Scotland has spent more than £250 million on agency nurses over the last five years – with the bill for the last year alone having almost doubled.
Expenditure on locum agency nursing staff amounted to £92,295,816 in 2021-22, compared with a total of £47,627,338 the previous year.
The figures were revealed in answer to a freedom of information request from Scottish Labour, which showed the bill for agency nurses amounted to an “eye-watering” £258,616,766 over the period 2017-18 to 2021-22.
The number of shifts worked by agency nurses amounted to 166,722 over the five years, with 57,359 such shifts in 2021-22 alone – a rise of 192% from the previous year’s total of 19,616.
While the majority of health boards did not say the highest amount they had paid for someone to do a single shift, NHS Ayrshire and Arran revealed it had spent £1,710.98 on one nursing shift, while NHS Lothian has paid up to £1,903.09 per shift.
Separate figures meanwhile showed the NHS had more than 6,200 nursing vacancies at the end of March.
Nurses are to be balloted on strike action, after rejecting the 5% pay rise offered by the Scottish Government.
The Royal College of Nursing Scotland is to ballot members on industrial action after more than 90% of its eligible members voted against accepting the pay offer.
Speaking about the cost of using agency staff, Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “This eye-watering bill to the public purse is the direct result of the SNP Government’s failure to support Scotland’s nurses.”
She added: “We are now facing an exodus of nurses from the NHS as a result of SNP mismanagement – and the people of Scotland are being expected to pick up the tab.
“This is no way to run our NHS and no way to look after the people of Scotland.
“That there are currently over 6,200 nursing and midwifery vacancies in Scotland is simply shocking and is an indictment on years of SNP failure.
“With Scotland’s nurses forced to strike, (Health Secretary) Humza Yousaf must wake up to the problem and get around the table with the RCN and other unions.
“We cannot have the people of Scotland paying the price of SNP failure.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Spend on agency nursing remains low, and is less than 1% of NHS spend.
“The use of temporary staff in an organisation as large and complex as NHS Scotland will always be required to ensure vital service provision during times of planned and unplanned absences such as annual, maternity and sick leave.
“The majority of these shifts are filled from the NHS Staff Bank, who are NHS staff, on NHS contracts at NHS rates of pay. We have over 35,000 nurses and 2,900 doctors registered through the NHS Staff Bank.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel