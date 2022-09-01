Parents are being urged to have their pre-school aged children vaccinated against flu before the onset of winter.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is has sent out appointment letters to parents and carers of children aged two to five telling them where and when the vaccine will be given.
The free flu vaccine is given as a painless nasal spray, though in some cases where this is not suitable, can be delivered via injection.
Parents and carers can reschedule their child’s appointment by contacting the phone number on their letter.
Dr Emilia Crighton, Director for Public Health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said “Flu can be serious, even for healthy children and young people. That’s why all children aged two up to secondary school pupils in S6 are being offered the flu vaccine.
“I’d urge all parents and carers of children aged two to five to look out for their child’s appointment letter and get their child vaccinated ahead of winter.
“The flu vaccine helps prevent your child getting sick with flu and needing time off nursery or childcare and helps reduce the risk of your child spreading flu to family and friends who are more vulnerable.”
Dr Crighton added: “The flu virus is always changing so they need to get the vaccine every year to help them stay protected.”
