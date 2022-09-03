Crimes reported to Police Scotland have not been received after an IT glitch derailed the force’s computer system. 

Police Scotland said it is “aware” of the problem, which affected reports and enquiries made through non-emergency online reporting forms. 

A malfunction at a third party which hosts the Police Scotland website is being blamed, with messages sent between 3pm on Wednesday, 31 August and 6am on Thursday, 1 September not being received at service centres. 

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond urged anyone who had made a report to try again if they had not had a response.  
  
Messages have been received as normal since 6am on Thursday, and the is not thought to be an ongoing fault. 
  
ACC Bond said: “I would encourage anyone who sent a message through our online reporting forms during this time to resubmit them if you have not received a response. 
  
“This can be done online or by calling Police Scotland on 101. In an emergency situation you should always call 999.” 