A STRIKE involving Scots firefighters has taken a step closer as they prepare for a ballot on industrial action.

The decision follows firefighters and firefighter control staff receiving a 2% annual pay offer on June 27 which has not been improved upon despite union representations to multiple parties.

Inflation (CPI) has been measured at 10.1%,and the Fire Brigades Union says that means such a pay offer represents a "significant" real-terms pay cut.

The aim is for the ballot to be held in five weeks’ time.

The 2% pay offer is part of a UK-wide pay negotiation machinery involving 49 fire and rescue services across the UK who make their decisions based on budgets set by UK Government and the devolved nations.

It is the latest in a ferocious backlash from public sector workers over below-inflation pay rises.

Local government staff in Scotland have been given a pay hike of up to 11% for lower paid workers after a long-running strike hitting waste services. A further £200m was found from public funds through local authorities and the Scottish Government to top up the pay offer to £600m.

In July, the train drivers union Aslef backed a 5% pay deal, which rises to nearly 10% after bonuses after negotiations with the nationalised rail operator ScotRail's management.

John McKenzie the Scottish secretary of the FBU has said the pay offer was "insulting".

He said: "After a decade of cuts firefighters and control room staff in Scotland have seen their pay cut by £4000 in real terms.

"This cannot go on.

"Inflation is sitting at over 12% and food, energy and other household bills are soaring.

"The UK and Scottish Government must fund a fair pay increase for our members who keep communities and businesses safe every day of the year."

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, added: “Taking strike action is always a last resort. But our employers are increasingly leaving us with no choice. And there is huge anger among firefighters at falling pay.

“Firefighters must be paid fairly: there is absolutely no question when it comes to this. It is the responsibility of fire service employers to provide decent pay offers and that has not happened.

“The ball is now in the fire service employers’ court. It is not too late for them to make a much better pay offer for consideration by our members.”