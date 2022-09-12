As members of the public lined the streets to watch the King leave Westminster on Monday, one man embarked on a 35-second sprint through traffic to wave and take a picture.
After Charles’s speech at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament gathered to express their condolence to the new monarch on the death of his mother the Queen, the King and Queen Consort left via car for RAF Northolt for their journey to Edinburgh.
The journey was captured live by broadcast helicopters and footage on the BBC showed the moment one man decided to give chase after the motorcade as it passed.
Wearing a light-coloured top and blue trousers, the man was waiting at a crossing on the A40 to take pictures on his phone as the King’s car passed on its way to RAF Northolt for a flight to Scotland.
When the procession slowed down due to traffic, the man broke into a run, sprinting for 35 seconds up the road and crossing a bus stop and two lanes of traffic so he could stand just a couple of metres from the King’s car.
READ MORE: Edinburgh procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral
Stood just in front and to the left-hand side of the King’s car – the side on which the Queen Consort was sat in the back seat alongside the King – the man appeared to take a picture before waving at the pair.
The King and Queen Consort stepped off the plane at a blustery but bright Edinburgh airport on Monday.
Their plane landed just before 12.30pm, having taken off from RAF Northolt in Hillingdon, west London.
They were met by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge.
READ MORE: 'Abolish monarchy' woman among two charged in protests over King Charles's Edinburgh proclamation
While Camilla got into the waiting car, Charles briefly spoke with Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack, Police Scotland chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone and Edinburgh Airport chairman Sir John Elvidge.
The royal couple were then driven from the airport, escorted by police.
The King is due to inspect a guard of honour at the Palace of Holyroodhouse before attending a Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here