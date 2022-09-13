Activists in Edinburgh have said they will support a woman who was arrested during an anti-monarchy protest as the cortege carrying the Queen’s coffin arrived in the city.

The Lighthouse Bookshop, which prides itself on being a ‘radical bookshop’, pledged solidarity with the 22-year-old and offered to help with “legal ramifications” after she was arrested in connection with an alleged breach of the peace.

The woman, who has not been named, was detained by officers outside St Giles’ Cathedral, where the monarch’s coffin was due to be placed on Monday.

She was pictured holding a sign bearing the message ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’.

Police officers appeared behind her and took her away, prompting the crowd to applaud.

One man shouted: ‘Let her go, it’s free speech,’ while others yelled: “Have some respect.”

As news of the disturbance spread, the Bookshop, in the city's West Nicolson Street, took to social media to show its support for the woman, Tweeting: “Solidarity to the woman behind the placard - if that was you and you need any support (for the backlash or for legal ramifications) please do reach out, you have community in Edinburgh who’d happily have your back; your treatment by police was shameful, your arrest a disgrace."

The shop’s account later added: “This wasn’t a private funeral or an apolitical event, that the state doesn’t believe she had a right to hold a fXXXX cardboard sign they disagree with is part of a pattern: if it doesn’t scare you, you aren’t paying attention.”

A police spokesman later confirmed yesterday that the 22-year-old woman was arrested and had been charged.

A spokesman said: "A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on Sunday, 11 September, 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace.

"She was charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."

The woman’s arrest comes amid increasing concern over a crackdown on protestors, which has prompted the Metropolitan Police in London to clarify people’s right to have anti-monarchy views heard.

In Scotland, a number of politicians have spoken put over the woman’s arrest, and that of a young man on the Royal Mile to shouted at Prince Andrew as the funeral cortege went past yesterday.

Scottish Broadcaster and former Political Editor on the BBC Andrew Marr also criticised the police’s actions, saying on his LBC radio show: "A Monarchy that cannot survive some booing and a few pieces of cardboard is pretty flimsy thing, isn't it?"

"If the suggestion is that we can have a king, or we can have free speech, then millions of us will say 'I'll have free speech, thanks'.”

The Lighthouse Bookshop was nominated for "Scotland’s best independent bookshop” in 2020 by the trade publication The Bookseller.

It’s website states it is an “unapologetically activist, intersectional, feminist, antiracist, lgbtq+ community space.”

The shop has been approached for comment.