The family of a “wonderful” grandfather who went missing a year ago have said they continue to hope, as police renew their appeal for information on the anniversary of his disappearance.
Paul Johnson, now 75, left Hay Fleming Avenue in St Andrews, Fife, at about 10pm on September 15, 2021.
He was then seen at about 10.45pm on Hepburn Gardens, at the junction with Lawhead Road.
Police said that despite extensive searches and inquiries, he has not been seen since.
In a statement released through police, his family said: “At no point when our wonderful dad, husband and grandad went missing on 15th September 2021 did it cross our minds that a year on we would still be searching for answers. We continue to move forward with hope.
“Our ability to move forward comes from the incredible support, friendship and care we receive from all around us in our community and beyond. We will always be grateful to you all.”
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.
Sergeant Helen Samuel said: “It has now been one year since Paul Johnson was seen by his family and friends. It has been an incredibly difficult year for them and we have remained in regular contact and will continue to provide them with support.
“Officers carried out extensive searches to locate Paul, including door-to-door inquiries, liaising with other agencies and reviewing CCTV footage.
“We continue to ask people with any possible sightings or information as to Paul’s whereabouts to get in touch with us.
“Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0266 of September 16, 2021.”
