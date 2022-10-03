Forecasters are warning of a potential 'danger to life' from strong winds which could reach up to 80mph.
A yellow alert has been issued for the whole of Scotland on Wednesday, with the Met Office saying there is a chance gusts could reach between 70-80mph in Northen parts throughout the day.
The warning lasts from midnight on Tuesday to midnight the following day, with the bad weather caused by a "deep low pressure system".
It follows a yellow alert for heavy rain forecast to hit an area stretching from the Highlands across Perth and Kinross, Inverclyde and North Ayrshire on Tuesday.
People are advised to take care
The Met Office says the high winds could bring danger from flying debris and falling roof tiles, whikle power cuts and disruption to the transport network may occur.
The warning states: "There is a chance of a deep low pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday. Should this develop disruption would be expected.
"However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts.
"In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across northwestern areas."
