A LIFELINE ferry service had to be halted after an engine failure with a vessel that is due to be phased out.
The issues with 30-year-old MV Loch Tarbert led to a suspension of services between Sconser on the island of Skye and the Isle of Raasay after disruption began at around 1pm on Tuesday.
The cancellations continued to run into Tuesday morning while the issues were investigated.
State-owned ferry operator CalMac says an engineer was due to attend the vessel on Tuesday morning.
The ferry operator said: "Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
CalMac said at around 10.39am on Tuesday that the engine had been fixed and services were due to resume with at 10.55am.
It comes as South Uist has lost services for 11 days after a critical safety concern with its main port.
Lochboisdale, the port which links South Uist to the mainland was out of action to ferries from September 24 to allow for repairs to the linkspan used by vessels.
The repairs are due to be completed on Saturday (October 8).
During the closure period, CalMac have operated additional services to Lochmaddy, in North Uist - 42 miles away.
It is the latest in a series of disruptions to hit the South Uist's ferry services.
In August, islanders complained that shops had to ration essential items amid widespread ferry cancellations.
The latest disruption has had a spin off effect with disruption on the service between Uig on Skye and Tarbert on the island of Harris as MV Hebrides was redeployed.
MV Loch Tarbert is one of seven vessels that are due to be replaced over the next nine years.
Last year, German ship design consultants were handed £360,000 to help with the concept for a batch of seven new ferries to to try to provide better and greener lifeline services for Scotland's islands.
Flensburg-based Navalue, which was formed three years ago, was brought in to help provide planning direction for a project to create several small vehicle and passengers vessels to replace some of the country's oldest vessels on the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services network, including MV Loch Tarbertt.
After 1973, when the Caledonian Steam Packet Co. acquired most of the ferries and routes and began joint Clyde and West Highland operations under the new name of Caledonian MacBrayne, the official expected life of a ferry had been 20 years.
That is until 2002, three years after the 1999 devolution when the then Scottish Government-owned Caledonian MacBrayne which then owned the fleet and procured vessels, extended the 'working life' from 20 years to 25 years.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel