Around 60 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in Edinburgh had their tyres deflated overnight as part of a targeted campaign.
The Tyre Extinguishers said the vehicles were “made safe” in the Marchmont and Bruntsfield areas of the city overnight on Monday.
Activists said the areas have good public transport and as a result there is no need to own an SUV.
It is the eighth such action in the Scottish capital and groups are now active around the world.
The group said the action was part of "friendly rivalry" with a similar band of avtivists in Glasgow.
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND: 60 SUVS MADE SAFE IN POSH AREAS— The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) October 4, 2022
Last night 60 SUVs were made safe in the Marchmont / Bruntsfield areas.
This is at least the eighth action in Edinburgh, putting TX Edinburgh ahead in the friendly rivalry between TX groups in Edinburgh and Glasgow…! pic.twitter.com/m9VySVxpj2
A spokesman for the group said the vehicles are “a climate disaster”, adding: “The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.
“But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue.”
