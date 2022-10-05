Ministers strip Serco of Caledonian Sleeper franchise seven years early

SERCO is to lose the £800m Caledonian Sleeper service franchise which operates overnight rail passenger services between Scotland and London seven years early.

The current 15-year franchise was awarded to the outsourcing company Serco in May 2014, with the 15-year contract coming into effect on March, 2015.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said that the decision to terminate the Serco franchise early came after the firm proposed an undisclosed change to the agreement.

The decision comes after the Scottish Government was accused of “inconsistency and double standards” by not including the Sleeper franchise in its nationalisation plans.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson announced in March, last year that ScotRail franchise would be switched to state control when Abellio’s ten-year contract was terminated three years early after performance issues.

ScotRail is now under the direct control of the Scottish Government through an "arms-length" company. The move has raised questions over whether the Scottish Government now intends to nationalised the sleeper service.

Ms Gilruth said the proposal was rejected on the grounds of "not representing value for money to the public".

She said: "I can confirm that a notice was served today which confirms that the Scottish Ministers will terminate the Franchise Agreement with Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited on June 25, 2023.

“Work is underway to determine arrangements for the continued provision of Caledonian Sleeper rail services beyond June 25, 2023 and this will be updated to Parliament once determined.

“It is worth noting that Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited has, broadly, delivered well and significantly improved Caledonian Sleeper services over the last seven years.”

Unions have long been pushing for the Sleeper service to be returned to public ownership.

The Sleeper franchise was part of ScotRail until it was split into a separate contract in 2015.

The service normally operates trains six nights a week between Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Fort William, Glasgow, Inverness and London.

In March, 2015, Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the new look exterior of the new Secro franchise, which was set to transform the famous cross-border rail journey into a "hotel on wheels".

The First Minister was in Inverness to launch the the service's new White Stage branding which was to become a symbol of the new Sleeper franchise.

The Scottish Government took the decision to create a standalone Sleeper franchise separate from the ScotRail umbrella for the first time as part of an ambition to revamp the overnight London-Scotland service into "a tourist rail experience to rival the best in the world".

Serco at the time also ran Australia's iconic transcontinental India Pacific service, linking Sydney and Perth, and the Dubai Metro.