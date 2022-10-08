Serial killer Peter Tobin refused to give police details about the further murders they think he committed as they questioned him before his death.
Tobin, 76, died on Saturday in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving life sentences for three murders.
But police have long suspected Tobin had more victims and hoped he would give up his secrets before he died in prison.
He was serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.
The killer was also serving life terms for the murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year. Their bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of his former home in Margate, Kent.
Police believe he is responsible for the murders of other women because he had at least 40 aliases and 150 cars during his life.
Detective Chief Superintendent Laura Thomson, head of major crime at Police Scotland, said officers had tried to get Tobin to admit to any other crimes before his death.
She said: “Recent attempts to encourage him to do the right thing and share any knowledge he may have which could assist the police were unsuccessful.
“While we have no current lines of investigation into Peter Tobin, we welcome any information in relation to his activities.”
The family of Vicky Hamilton said they no longer wish to talk about Tobin.
The statement from siblings Sharon, Lee and Lindsay on Facebook read: “We remember Vicky, we remember her laughter, her smile and we want to keep that memory after all the years of having no idea what had happened to her, followed by heartbreak of losing our mum not long after Vicky went missing.
“He does not deserve anymore of our families thoughts.
“If he has taken more victims, our hearts go out to their families and can only wish one day they get the closure they so badly deserve.
“We will not be celebrating any passing but instead will be remembering Vicky, Angelika and Dinah along with any other victims, and we respectfully ask for others to do the same.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.04am on Saturday, October 8, 2022, officers attended at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the death of a 76-year-old man.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
