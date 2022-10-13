NatWest is to shut four key Scottish city branches amongst 43 branches across the country as the bank moves away from the high street.

The closures will take place between January to March 2023 - but the bank says only six jobs are expected to be put at risk.

The bank blamed more people using its online services for the closures.

Counter transactions were cut by 64% between January 2019 and January 2022 - compared to the number of customers using mobile apps increasing by 38%.

NatWest said it will be contacting its vulnerable customers who are affected by the closures.

Customers will also be able to use the Post Office for face-to-face banking services.

It comes after NatWest confirmed in February that would shut 32 branches.

Four branches in Scotland, including in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, are among the fresh wave of closures.

The UK’s second biggest lender said the vast majority of its retail banking services can be done digitally and it is the quicker and easier way to bank.

The group acknowledged some customers might be worried by the closure of their local branch, particularly if they are uncomfortable or unable to use online banking, but it will ensure “no-one is left behind”.

NatWest in George Street, Edinburgh

A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it is faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Several high street banks have said customers are ditching local branches in favour of mobile banking, which is why they have shut their little-used banks.

NatWest said average counter transactions had shrunk by nearly two-thirds in just two years, between January 2019 and January 2022.

It saw a 39% rise in customers using mobile apps during the same period.

But the company stressed is has a helpline to guide customers through setting up online and mobile services, with a shorter waiting time for the over-60s.

It has also invested in its partnership with the Post Office so people can access cash and face-to-face banking services if they cannot do it digitally, the group said.

The latest closures add to the 32 announced back in February, which included 11 of its Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

Most staff were moved to other branches at that time, but 12 jobs were put at risk.

The four Scots branches due to close are:

1 Courthouse Square, Dundee - January 10, 2023

262 Union Street, Aberdeen - January 18, 2023

109 George Street, Edinburgh - January 24, 2023

14 Blythswood Square, Glasgow - January 26, 2023