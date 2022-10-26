Nature experts have set up a surveillance network to monitor migrating geese and wintering waterbirds amid the continuing threat of avian flu.
Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot said the current H5N1 strain had a devastating impact on seabird populations throughout the summer.
Now that the seabird breeding season is over and colonies have dispersed, concerns remain about how the outbreak could evolve over the coming months and affect migrating goose populations, other waterfowl and waders.
Migratory birds, especially waterbirds, carry different strains of the virus along their migration routes and wintering goose populations are being closely monitored.
The surveillance network will see information gathered by a team of site managers and volunteers across the country feed into the work of Scotland’s avian flu task force, led by NatureScot.
This will help it provide swift advice to government, conservationists and land managers on practical actions to help reduce the transmission and impact of the virus.
Alastair MacGugan, NatureScot’s wildlife management manager, said: “As we head into the winter months, we are still very concerned about the potential impact of avian flu on our wild bird populations and we remain vigilant to ensure we can respond to the evolving situation.
“We’re monitoring wintering goose populations very closely for avian flu and are working with colleagues in Iceland and Norway to identify cases in migrating populations.
“Here in Scotland, we’ve set up a network of site managers and volunteers to provide real-time reporting on what is happening out in the field, helping us take swift and targeted decisions.”
Earlier this month an avian flu “prevention zone” was declared across Great Britain as the country continues to battle the disease.
Officials announced it will now be a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict measures to protect flocks from bird flu, including keeping free range birds in fenced areas and stringent biosecurity for staff on farms.
The move by the chief veterinary officers of England, Wales and Scotland came following an increase in the number of cases of avian flu being detected in wild birds and commercial premises in recent weeks.
NatureScot said that a precautionary approach is being taken to any activity that may individually or cumulatively impact on geese and wintering waterbirds – including public access, cockling, ringing, licensed shooting and wildfowling.
Decisions on whether to issue licences to shoot geese causing serious agricultural damage will be taken on area-by-area basis and using the best current available information.
Where wildfowling on the foreshore is carried out under permit, these have been issued, however this will be reviewed if an avian flu outbreak is confirmed in the relevant area.
The risk to human health from the virus is said to be low, but members of the public are advised to continue to avoid touching sick or dead wild birds and keep dogs on the lead in areas where there are infected birds.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here