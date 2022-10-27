NEARLY one in three Scots have admitted to eating out-of-date food more often to save money - raising safety fears.
A new study has revealed that a "worrying" 50% are admitting to consuming food past its use-by date.
And 29% of people who were surveyed about their behaviour in the cost of living crisis said that they were eating out-of-date food more often to try and make ends meet.
The study involving a survey of 1000 conducted last month into cost of living crisis behaviour reveals how Scots were taking risks because of financial pressures caused by rising energy bills and soaring mortgage costs.
The analysis has revealed that those most likely to have consumed food past its use-by date include lower socio-economic groups with just over one in three admitting to eating out-of-date products. Some 38% had a heart condition, 36% were from those living in larger households with more than four people and 38% werer people with children at home.
A similar study by the Food Standards Agency, whose remit covers England, Northern Ireland and Wales found that 32% had eaten food pasts its use-by date.
This year a number of UK supermarkets have removed the more lenient best-before labels from many products as part of efforts to reduce waste but the FSA says use-by dates should still be followed.
A best-before date signals when the quality of a product will begin to decline, while a use-by date marks the point after which it could be unsafe to eat.
Jacqui McElhiney, head of science at FSS, commented: “While we were expecting the results of the survey to demonstrate some behaviour changes in relation to how consumers are buying and preparing food, it's concerning that so many people are adopting practices which could put them at increased risk of food poisoning.
“Perishable foods can become unsafe to eat when they are stored past their use by date, especially when they are not kept chilled. Saving energy and avoiding food waste are always priorities, but we must also remember the importance of food safety. There is a range of helpful advice and tips available for consumers on the FSS website.
“This survey has shown us that the cost of living crisis is driving consumer behaviour with the potential to negatively impact public health. As the public sector body for food safety and standards in Scotland, we are here to help protect consumers from food safety risks. While we understand that this is only one part of a much larger scale issue and appreciate the predicament that many consumers face, it makes our own role in helping the people of Scotland to avoid the risk of food poisoning even more important.”
The survey asked people a series of questions linked to behaviours related to food and the cost of living crisis. It was commissioned following the recent FSS consumer tracker survey, which revealed increasing levels of concern about food affordability in Scotland. A total of 70% of those surveyed revealed they were more worried now than in April 2022 about being able to afford food, while 41% were changing cooking behaviours/methods to try and save money.
Around 10% of respondents had changed the temperature of the thermostat in their fridge, with a further 2% turning their fridges off for a period of time to reduce energy bills.
The study is the first in a series of FSS Cost of Living surveys and was completed prior to the energy price cap rise announced on October 1.
The FSS further increases in what it calls "alarming consumer behaviour" as the cost of living crisis deepens.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here