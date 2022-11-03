Gender based discrimination should have no place in our health service or indeed society, yet sadly it remains far too prevalent.

In the NHS, sexism can often be a day to day occurrence – even with gender based assumptions about our role or qualifications.

Many will assume women are nurses and men are doctors regardless of how we introduce ourselves, and too often there is an assumed seniority attributed to men within our teams.

Too often female doctors have their clinical ability doubted or undervalued because of their gender.

Sexist behaviour like this still limits people’s career choices with some specialties feeling like ‘boy’s clubs’ and negative and outdated views about flexible working further limiting progression for all genders albeit in different ways.

Gender stereotyping like this can have significant impact on individuals and more wide-reaching effects across our NHS.

Our survey on this issue, from August last year, shows many women see their gender as a barrier to career progression.

Over 65% of Scottish respondents feel that sexism has acted as a barrier to career progression, 38% feel they have had fewer opportunities in training than colleagues of a different gender and half believe that their career progression has been negatively impacted by their gender.

We need to be able to move forward, to accept that gender doesn’t limit career options for anyone, and be able to support colleagues as acknowledging their individual circumstances, as we aim to do for our patients.

It is so very disappointing that even in this day and age we need to challenge the perception that being a doctor is a male role.

That’s why female doctors must be visibly represented throughout wider society and women’s voices and opinions within the medical profession not only listened to but valued equally.

There must be a zero-tolerance approach to unwanted verbal and physical conduct, regardless of whether it is a colleague or a patient who behaves in that manner.

There must be clear, consistent and visible guidance for doctors on what steps to take if they experience or witness sexist behaviour, ensuring that they are properly protected; it is only by talking and listening in a safe environment that we can encourage doctors to speak up and speak out, and take action so that sexism becomes a thing of the past.

Any kind of discrimination must be challenged, called out and addressed.

Only by listening to the difficult messages on the ongoing reality of sexism, and really hearing them, can we take the opportunity to be better and to do better.

If we are to properly eradicate gender inequality in the medical profession then a joined-up approach is needed, changing the culture that enables these types of behaviours by redesigning our structures and institutions.

We can only hope that shining a light on these poor behaviours will allow for a cultural shift to a more equal, diverse and inclusive NHS.

It is time to challenge the perception that certain specialties are only suitable for certain genders or require certain lifestyle choices.

If sexism and other forms of bias aren’t adequately addressed and attitudes changed then there is no doubt we’ll be putting the future sustainability of the whole workforce at risk.

Dr Lailah Peel is a junior doctor and Deputy Chair of BMA Scotland