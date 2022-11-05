THE number of NHS workers on the receiving end of violent assaults at work has risen by over a third since before the pandemic.

Analysis of annual returns of NHS boards in Scotland has revealed that there were nearly 20,000 assaults on NHS staff in Scotland in the year to March 31, 2022.

It can be revealed that that it is around 5,000 more than in 2019 - before the Covid pandemic hit - a rise of around 34%.

The Royal College of Nursing in Scotland which represents health care said the rise was "shocking" and called for better protection.

Incidents reported range from aggravated assaults with intent to kill with a firearm or knife, sexual assaults, threats to kill and hate crimes involving targetting staff over race, religion, disability or sexual orientation.

It is believed that the soaring levels of violent assaults based on returns procured from health boards by the public services union Unison Scotland is down to a combination of "chronic" staff shortages, long waiting lists and improved reporting.

In October, last year NHS Glasgow and Clyde launched an investigation after nurses at one of Scotland's most secure psychiatric hospitals said they are subjected to regular sexual assaults.

Whistleblowers said staff at the Rowanbank Clinic – situated within the grounds of Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow’s Springburn – had reached “crisis” point as stressed workers struggle to cope.

Returns showed there were 17,557 reported violent incidents in 13 of 14 analysed health boards. Estimates were made for the numbers for unreported figures for NHS Forth Valley figures which reported 1569 attacks in 2019.

Some 17,557 of the reported incidents took place in area health boards, with 4949 of the assaults reported by Scotland's biggest health board Glasgow and Clyde – the highest figure of the 14 analysed.

NHS Tayside registered the second highest number of violent incidents with 2636, while NHS Fife recorded 1871 attacks and NHS Highland reported 1496.

Some 832 incidents were reported by special health boards including the Scottish Ambulance Service and NHS 24 in 2022.

Unison Scotland believes that there are still many incidents which remain hidden because they are unreported.

It has called on NHS boards to manage violence and aggression risks and implement control measures while increasing site security and ensuring attacks are reported to the police.

NHS Scotland currently employs approximately 160,000 staff Official figures show about 6,000 nursing and midwifery posts are unfilled in Scotland while A&E waiting time targets continue to be missed.

In June, the Herald revealed that ministers were breaching the law on safe staffing by allowing the enlisting of students to fill gaps in nursing cover in the NHS in Scotland.

The Royal College of Nursing uncovered "clear evidence" that students and support staff are being used to fill staffing gaps.

It says that the the ‘gap’ between the number of registered nurses required to run services and the number actually in post has been rising steadily since 2015 to a record high level of over 4,500 nurses.

Meanwhile some 7,000 people are waiting more than two years to start hospital treatment in Scotland at the end of last month.

Unison Scotland said the patient waiting and queuing times have to be cut along with a recognition from government that, while not an excuse, unreasonable waits promote unreasonable behaviour.

The union's head of health, Matt McLaughlin said: “Clearly these figures are unacceptable – and a determination on the part of everyone involved in running the NHS to change this situation is needed urgently. We all need to understand the range of factors that contribute to this appalling level of violence against NHS staff.

"There are doubtless a number of reasons – but we are certain that the chronic staffing crisis is one of the causes, and tackling that crisis is part of the solution.

"There are 6500 – 7000 unfilled nursing vacancies, and we estimate that staff shortages across the NHS in Scotland are at 15,000. According to Public Health Scotland waiting lists are the longest on record Scotland's accident and emergency waiting times are the highest on record. And while this not excuse for bad behaviour it is not unreasonable to suggest that this is a factor in these assaults.

"But increases in these figures can also be attributed to better recording of incidents. And that is a good thing. That’s why we are asking employers and government to do everything they can to investigate the reasons for this level of assaults. As we all agree is it should not be part of the job.”

Last year, staff from a Scottish health board revealed the shocking abuse they've received from patients during the coronavirus pandemic in an emotional video.

Anything from slurs, swearing, racial abuse and threats of legal action have been aimed at NHS Lanarkshire staff by those getting treatment or receiving a vaccination.

The 90-second video begins with a montage showing people clapping in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic when health staff were thanked for their work in the fight against coronavirus.

Then after the words “August 2021” appear on the screen, health board staff recount abuse they have received more recently.

The data is part of Unison's Violence at Work survey, which it has carried out every year since 2006, except during the Covid outbreak years of 2020 and 2021.

Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland director, said: “This is a shocking increase in assaults on staff. Nursing teams were already under pressure due to staff shortages and increasing demands before the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all well aware of the extra pressure on staff during the pandemic and in its aftermath.

"They should not have to put up with verbal or physical assaults from those they are caring for or their families. One assault on a nurse or any other health care worker is one assault too many at any time, never mind now. The RCN would encourage any staff member who experiences any type of aggression or violence to report it.

No one deserves to be a victim of violence or aggression at work. Here, health and social care staff repeat some of the worst verbal abuse they have received, exactly as they were said to them. Lines which include swearing or racism have been redacted. #ItsNotOn pic.twitter.com/iFF7aEc9YD — NHS Lanarkshire (@NHSLanarkshire) August 6, 2021

“All health boards have a duty of care to protect their staff from attack. They are expected to have policies in place to deal with these distressing situations and must always listen to their staff. They should also make clear to patients and their families that that they have a zero tolerance approach to any harassment or violence and that they will report all incidents to the police and seek a conviction if appropriate.”

Health secretary Humza Yousaf, said: “Assaults on patients or staff are completely unacceptable, and everyone has the right to access healthcare, or their place of work, without the fear of verbal or physical abuse.

“The courts have extensive powers to deal robustly with assaults. All instances of violent behaviour, including sexual assaults should be reported and escalated to the Police as quickly as possible.”