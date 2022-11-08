Around 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a shop in a Fife town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 16 appliances, including two height appliances, to the scene in Leven High Street when the alarm was raised at 2.06am on Tuesday.

There were no reports of any casualties.

ROAD CLOSURE



Police Scotland would like to advise that due to a fire at Leven Poundstretcher, the High Street and other surrounding roads, including part of the Esplanade will be closed until further notice.



The public are asked to avoid the town centre area if possible. — Fife Police (@FifePolice) November 8, 2022

Some roads in the area were closed as emergency services dealt with the incident and police advised people to avoid the area.

