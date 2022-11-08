Scotland’s gritter fleet is preparing to roll out as the temperature drops and the weather worsens.
This year more than 100 winter vehicles, including several 32-tonne eight-wheeler spreaders, will be deployed to treat the trunk roads across South East and North West Scotland
The ice-beating trucks have become a popular in recent years thanks to their comedy names, which have delighted people across the globe.
This year is no different, with 'Sled Zeppelin', ‘For Your Ice Only’ and ‘Gonnae Snow Dae That’ among the gritters on hand to beat the worst of the cold weather.
More than 190 staff and 57,500 tonnes of salt will be dedicated to keeping the 1,927km of trunk roads that BEAR Scotland manages as clear as possible over the winter period.
Winter frontline vehicles will carry out precautionary treatments, which aim to stop ice forming. This involves spreading pre-wetted salt on routes forecast to experience low temperatures. Patrol vehicles will also monitor conditions and carry out treatments if required.
Grit Tok, the gritter
Iain Murray, BEAR Scotland’s Managing Director, said: “Our team are incredibly dedicated to ensuring that Scotland’s key routes remain open and safe for motorists over the winter period.
“We monitor road conditions 24/7 and always do as much as possible to mitigate any adverse winter weather that may head our way.
“We would, however, like to remind members of the public that it’s important for them to play their part too, by ensuring their vehicles are well-maintained. It’s also essential that we all pay close attention to local and national media so that we can plan ahead for our journeys.”
Members of the public can live track gritters on the trunk road network using Transport Scotland’s online ‘trunk road gritter tracker’.
It displays the current location of gritters and a trail with an age range for where gritters have previously passed along trunk routes across Scotland.
Last year BEAR Scotland carried out over 6,979 treatments across Scotland’s trunk roads.
The winter service period will typically run from 1 October to 15 May each year and can be extended beyond these dates should conditions dictate.
Full list of gritter names for 2022:
North West:
• Rumble
• Mr Plow
• The Ice Destroyer
• Gritallica
• Ready, Spready Go!
• Sled Zeppelin
• Snowlar BEAR
• Gansta Granny Gritter
• Frosty
• Snow Angel
• Veruca Salt
• My Name is Doddie
• Sprinkles
• The Snow Buster
• For Your Ice Only
• The Snowclaimers
South East:
• Salty
• Grit A Bit
• My Name’5 Doddie
• I Want to Break Freeze
• Mega Melter
• I’m shovelin’
• Always Be Grit-full
• Scotland’s Bravest Gritter
• Blizzard BEAR
• Basil Salty
• Polar Patroller
• Snow Dozer
• Licence to Chill
• Sir Salter Scott
• Snow Connery
• Nitty Gritty
• Grit-Tok
• The Incredible Ice BEAR
• Walter The Salter
• BFG – Big Friendly Gritter
• BEAR-illiant
• BRINE FREEEEZE
M80 DBFO:
• Mrs McGritter
A92 DBFO
• Polar BEAR Express
