A man who has been fighting extradition to the US is fugitive rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, a sheriff has ruled.
The 35-year-old has spent the last 11 months trying to con the Scottish courts into believing he is Arthur Knight, an orphan from Ireland who has never been to the US.
But on Friday, Sheriff Norman McFadyen told Edinburgh Sheriff Court he has found the man to be Rossi – who US authorities have been seeking in connection with rape and sexual assault allegations.
The sheriff said: “I am ultimately satisfied on the balance of probabilities… that Mr Knight is indeed Nicholas Rossi, the person sought for extradition by the United States.”
READ MORE: Alleged US fugitive denied bail as extradition battle continues
In earlier evidence, Rossi tried to convince the courts he had been tattooed while in a coma to resemble the wanted man, and that his fingerprints had been taken by an NHS worker called “Patrick” on behalf of US prosecutors to frame him.
Nicholas Rossi during a court appearance
In a 15-minute conclusion, Sheriff McFadyen rejected Rossi’s lies as “implausible” and “fanciful”.
The sheriff also dismissed Rossi’s reasoning that he changed his name several times as a means of detaching himself from what he claimed to be a traumatic childhood.
Sheriff McFadyen said the repeated name changes are “highly suspicious” and “consistent with someone who was hiding from someone or something”.
Rossi was first arrested in October last year after checking himself into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with Covid-19.
It is alleged he faked his own death in the US and fled to Scotland to evade prosecution.
READ MORE: Alleged US fugitive Nicholas Rossi claims he’s ‘coughing up blood’ in Edinburgh prison
While hiding in Scotland, under the alias Knight and posing as a tutor, Rossi developed Covid pneumonitis and became “the sickest patient on the ward”, according to medical staff who were caring for him at the time.
It was at this point that Interpol issued Police Scotland officers with a red notice, detailing pictures of the wanted man, including images of his tattoos and fingerprints.
Medical staff and the two officers who arrested Rossi, Pc Shannon McGill and Pc Jamie Crombie, were able to identify the patient by looking at the tattoos.
Rossi was granted bail at the time on the understanding he required more treatment.
But he was then rearrested on January 20 at his address in Glasgow for failing to attend an extradition hearing that day.
Procurator fiscal Jennifer Johnston insisted Rossi posed “a significant flight risk”, and told the courts he had made several attempts to leave QEUH with oxygen canisters in December, including hiring a private ambulance and offering to pay £100 to a taxi to take him home.
A stream of preliminary hearings then took place, which saw Rossi sack at least six lawyers working on his case and claim that he had been tortured by prison officers.
The hearings culminated in an extraordinary identification case where the Rhode Island citizen made one last attempt to con lawyers by insisting his fingerprints had been meddled with and that he had been tattooed while unconscious in hospital.
The accused is wanted by authorities in Utah who allege he raped a 21-year-old in 2008.
In addition, US prosecutors submitted supplementary extradition requests in late October for Rossi, one of which relates to an allegation of rape in Salt Lake City and another to an allegation of sexual assault elsewhere.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel