THE number of deaths from homelessness in Scotland has nearly doubled in four years, "shocking" new figures have revealed.

An estimated 250 people died while identified as experiencing homelessness in Scotland in 2021, according to a new report by the National Records of Scotland.

The figures show the numbers have doubled since the 121 recorded fatalities in 2017, when records began.

There were two deaths where the underlying cause was Covid-19, but most were the results of drug-misuse.

Midlothian, Glasgow City, and the City of Edinburgh had the highest rates of homeless deaths within Scotland, whilst Na h-Eileanan Siar, Orkney Islands, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling council areas recorded none.

The Scottish Tenants Organisation (STO) said the homeless deaths record was "shocking" and a "national disgrace".

Some 81% of those who died were male and 60% were aged under 45.

Head of vital events at NRS, Julie Ramsay, said: “Drug-misuse deaths of people experiencing homelessness fell in the past year for the first time, from 151 to 127, but it was still the cause of over half of all deaths for people experiencing homlessness in 2021".

Suicide accounted for 9% of the fatalities and 7% were alcohol-specific deaths.

She said that as in previous years, the death rate of males was "much higher" than that of females. Some 81% of deaths in 2021 were male and 19% were female.

And the age profile of females was younger, with 72% of those who died being under the age of 45.”

The development comes a day after the publication of the Blueprint to Save Lives report by advocacy group the Faces and Voices of Recovery (Favor), which claimed that politicians have "forgotten" Scotland's drugs deaths crisis.

STO campaign co-ordinator Sean Clerkin said: "The deaths are a national disgrace and the actual identified number of homeless deaths being the highest since they started keeping records in 2017 only compounds the shame of allowing so many homeless people to die unsupported as addiction services for alcohol and drugs and mental care have been slashed after a decade of cuts.

"There needs to be a a massive increase in public spending on addiction services and mental health care allied to the authorities building lot more social rented homes prioritising the homeless for new social rented homes with the wrap around services they need.

"We need actions not platitudes from both the British and Scottish Governments on tackling the scourge of homelessness in the 21st century."

Official figures for 2019 showed that Scotland had the highest homeless death rate when compared to England and Wales, with a rate of 52.2 per million population aged 15-74 compared to 18.0 in England and 14.3 in Wales.

Matt Downie, Chief Executive of Crisis, said: “No one should accept these figures as normal. Every single one of these deaths represents a tragedy and an injustice. Every one of these people were part of our communities and they will be missed.

“People are dying while experiencing homelessness year on year on year, leaving friends and families behind and with their potential left unrealised.

“We must act now to stop more people dying while experiencing homelessness. This can’t be allowed to keep happening. We must prevent homelessness from happening in the first place, and provide support for people who have lost their home, to help them end their homelessness.

“We know what causes homelessness, and we know how to end it. If we work together we can do that. But we don’t have a moment to waste.”

The death toll has come despite the offer of hotel accommodation to prevent deaths from Covid-19.

When lockdown began in March, hundreds of rough sleepers were brought in off the streets to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

With temporary accommodation full, many were placed in hotels. But campaigners raised concerns that that B&B's and hotels were not fit to deal with people in crisis and that consequently homeless people were losing out on access to drug and alcohol addiction services and mental health care.