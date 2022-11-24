The Herald is currently running our best ever Black Friday subscription deal offering you four months’ full access for just £1.
Running until November 30 2022, the £1 offer extends across all of our subscription packages.
Your subscription will bring you into the heart of our newsroom, delivering the latest news, coverage and insight from our expert columnists.
And by subscribing you will support our journalism, allowing us to hold those in power to account and cover the stories that matter.
Here are 10 reasons to subscribe to the Herald and sign up for our Black Friday deal.
1
Read the latest news everyday, with our site updated throughout the day with breaking stories and exclusives
2
Read our award-winning journalists, including Scottish Press Award winners, Brian Donnelly (Financial Business Journalist of the Year), Teddy Jamieson (Interviewer of the Year and also Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year), Neil Mackay (Feature Writer of the Year), health correspondent and Specialist Reporter of the Year, Helen McArdle and Joanna Blythman (Food and Drink Writer).
3
Get insight and analysis from Holyrood and our political team, led by Tom Gordon and including Kathleen Nutt, Andrew Learmonth and
4
Access our touchscreen friendly Digital Edition, which allows you to flick through an e-version of the printed Herald and other digital features, including new puzzles and brainteasers every week
5
Read and support our investigations, including our collaborations with investigative journalism cooperative, The Ferret, which saw a joint award for Journalism Team of the Year and continues with our ongoing series, Who Owns Urban Scotland?
6
Enjoy a broad range of opinions from across the political and social spectrum in Herald Voices, featuring the best columnists in Scotland
7
Follow the latest analysis and news from the best business team in Scotland, featuring editor, Ian McConnell and journalists Brian Donnelly, Kristy Dorsey and Scott Wright
8
In depth analysis of all Scottish sport from our team, featuring Matthew Lindsay, Chris Jack, Graeme McGarry, Liam Bryce, Aidan Smith and James Cairney, alongside regular guest writers
9
Access reader rewards and get advert-light access to our website
10
Support the work of the world’s longest running national newspaper in the world and quality journalism in Scotland
The subscription packages on offer include:
Website only
- Provides access to all articles
- Unlimited advert-light access to The Herald
- Readers Rewards: With exclusive access to hundreds of offers, deals and discounts
- Puzzles: With over 50 new brainteasers each week
Digital pack
- Complete access to our digital suite
- Access to our ad-free app
- A digital replica of our daily newspaper which you can flick through and read online
Print only
- Includes newspaper vouchers, securing your print copy of the Herald seven days a week
- The option of taking a four-week break for holidays, whenever you need it
When the four months are up, you will be able to continue your subscription gaining Website Only access for £6.99 monthly or £79.99 a year and to our Digital Pack for £9.99 per month or £99 annually. And you can liaise with our team on the Print Only subscription and how it can work best for you.
To find out more and to subscribe, visit heraldscotland.com/subscribe
T&Cs apply. Offer starts 21st and ends 30th November 2022. Offer only valid on new digital subscriptions. Subscription auto-renews unless cancelled. After initial four-month trial period the monthly subscription rate will be charged at £9.99 or £6.99 per month. After initial four-month trial period the annual subscription rate will be charged at £114.99 or £79.99 per year. Offer is exempt from gifting subscriptions. All subscriptions can be cancelled and refunded within 14 days of purchase. The Herald reserves the right to change or remove the offer at any time. Please see www.newsquest.co.uk/digital-subscription-terms-and-conditions for full details.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here