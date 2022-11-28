Prosecutors are warning people only to buy puppies from properly licensed breeders to avoid unwittingly helping to fund organised crime in Scotland.
The Crown Office said latest figures reveal that illegal puppy farming in Scotland is a £13 million industry, according to a report published last month.
Law authorities warned that up to one in four buyers could be purchasing a dog reared in appalling conditions by criminals, with many of the animals going on to suffer serious health problems.
The trade is often carried out through online platforms and some sought-after breeds, such as Chow Chows or Cavapoos, can be priced as high as £3,000.
Prosecutors urged parents to double-check the legitimacy of sellers if they are buying their children a dog for Christmas.
Laura Buchan, Procurator Fiscal for Specialist Casework at the Crown Office, said: “We realise the popular attraction that many people have of buying a puppy as a Christmas present.
“Organised crime gangs have infiltrated this activity and continue to use the profits they accrue from it to inflict widespread harm on communities throughout Scotland.
“Illegal puppy farming has grown significantly among Serious Organised Crime Gangs as a vital way of raising finance. These gangs are involved in the distribution of illegal drugs and money laundering.
“We would urge people to ensure they buy dogs from properly licensed breeders or from recognised outlets.”
She added: “We will pursue and penalise this illegal activity on the public’s behalf with the express aim of bringing to justice all those who are a part of it.
“And by doing so we aim to reduce the size of this illegal market in Scotland.”
According to a Scottish Multi-Agency Strategic Threat Assessment (SMASTA) report published last month there are currently three serious organised crime groups involved in the illicit puppy trade, and a further seven groups recorded as having links to puppy farms and dog trading businesses.
Many puppies are illegally imported from Ireland, with Cairnryan port used as a main channel for bringing the animals to the UK.
Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, of Police Scotland, said: “Unauthorised breeding is extremely serious and has a significant impact on dogs’ welfare. We would urge anyone considering buying a puppy to look into breeders before committing to purchasing.
“Police Scotland takes this type of activity very seriously and will fully investigate any cases.”
The Scottish SPCA is also involved in tackling the problem and said its special investigations unit looked into hundreds of reports of puppy farms last year.
A spokesman said: “Puppies are treated like a commodity, bred in huge numbers with no regard for their welfare.
“The conditions they are born in lead to serious medical and behavioural issues and, in many instances, death at just a few weeks old.”
