Almost 60% of pregnant women in Scotland are obese, new figures show, prompting concern from health campaigners.

Of those with a known BMI, the proportion recorded as overweight or obese was the highest at 56.9% since reporting began.

The increasing trend was seen across all maternal age groups and levels of deprivation, according to a report by Public Health Scotland.

Obesity Action Scotland said the findings were concerning given that maternal weight has an impact on children.

The charity said: "Today's report offers yet more evidence that we need stronger action in helping improve population weight."

Obesity in pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of serious adverse outcomes, including miscarriage, congenital conditions, maternal blood clots, gestational diabetes9, postpartum haemorrhage and neonatal death.

There is also a higher caesarean section rate and a lower breastfeeding rate compared to those with a healthy BMI.

The report also found that maternal age has continued to steadily rise with 59% of women aged 30 years or older at the time of giving birth, which is the highest proportion since reporting began.

Having a baby at an olderl age is associated with a number of adverse outcomes for both mother and baby including a greater risk of premature birth, stillbirth, caesarean section and higher neonatal mortality.

In 2021/22 the proportion of women giving birth who were aged 35 years and over was the highest recorded at 24.7% and the proportion aged under 20 was the lowest seem at 2.3%.

Caesarean sections continued to increase with more than one in three (37.6%) babies delivered this way, which is also the highest proportion since reporting began.

While older women are more likely to have a caesarean section, the report said there was an increasing tendency for this method of delivery across all age groups.

Deprivation continued to influence the health of pregnant women and babies across Scotland.

Women from poorer areas were generally more likely to have a first birth at a younger age, be overweight or obese, to deliver their babies early and to have a low birthweight baby compared to those from less deprived areas.

A greater than average proportion of African (67.2%) and Caribbean and Black (70.4%) women giving birth were overweight or obese.

However, women giving birth from these ethnic groups were also more likely to be living in the most deprived areas (48.6% and 45.5% respectively).

More births continued to occur among women from the most deprived areas and this theme has not changed markedly over time.

.