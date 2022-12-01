This Christmas we are offering new subscribers to the Herald a fantastic festive offer and a free hotel stay worth £150.
If you take up an Annual Digital Pack subscription with the Herald and gain full access to our digital platforms, you will be able to enjoy a night’s stay at a Macdonald Hotel in a select range of locations across the UK.
Your Annual Digital Pack will provide you with unlimited advert-light access to the Herald site, regular reader rewards and puzzles. You will also be able to download and access our app and flick through an e-edition of our print paper on your phone, tablet or laptop.
With our Christmas offer you will also be able to book a stay in a standard room at a Macdonald Hotel of your choice throughout the UK (see T&Cs below for exceptions), anytime from December 1 2022 until January 31 2023 for stays between January 1 to April 30 2023.
You can see the full list of Macdonald Hotels and Resorts here.
All bookings are subject to availability and you will be able to add additional extras including breakfast (for £10pp.), dinner, spa treatments or a round of golf, depending on the facilities at your chosen hotel.
“We saw a fantastic reaction to our recent Black Friday deal and are delighted to bring this festive offer to our readers,” said Herald editor, Catherine Salmond.
“With your subscription you will be able to gain full access to our digital platforms and read the latest news, comment and features from the best writers in Scotland. And you will be able to enjoy a well-earned, post-Christmas break in one of over 30 Macdonalds Hotels, situated in some of the UK’s most beautiful areas - from the north of Scotland to the south coast of England.”
To take advantage of The Herald’s Christmas Offer simply visit: heraldscotland.com/subscribe
Terms and conditions: T&Cs apply. Offer ends 31st January 2023. Only new, UK subscribers, Digital Pack Annual subscribers are eligible for the MacDonald Hotel offer. Hotel stays are for the standard room only. Breakfast can be added onto booking at an additional £10 per person. Hotel stays can be booked at a Macdonald Hotel throughout the UK, exclusions include Leeming House, Old England Hotel & Spa, Norwood House Aberdeen, Drumossie Hotel, Inverness or Pittodrie House, Aberdeenshire. Hotel stays can be booked from 1st December 2022 –1st March 2023 for stays between 1st January 2023 - 30th April 2023. Stays cannot be booked for February half-term and Easter. All bookings subject to availability. Subscriber will be sent unique code, 15 days after subscription purchased. Subscription auto-renews unless cancelled. Annual digital subscription will be charged at £143.99 per year. After the initial two-month trial, subscription will be charged at £6.99 monthly. Offer is exempt from gifting subscriptions. All digital subscriptions can be cancelled and refunded within 14 days of purchase. Digital subscriptions can be cancelled at any time. This offer is available subject to availability, and The Herald reserves the right to change or remove the offer at any time or to offer an alternative gift.
Please see www.newsquest.co.uk/digital-subscription-terms-and-conditions for full details.
