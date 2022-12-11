NEARLY two in three Scots say that direct payments to farmers should be capped so there is more available to spend on climate and nature-friendly agriculture.

The analysis comes from a survey of over 1000 Scots carried out by pollsters Survation for the Scottish Environment LINK (SEL) coalition of environmental groups who are pushing for radical changes to the decades-old Scottish Government system of funding for farming.

Analysis shows that despite efforts to combat climate change in 2020 18.5% of greenhouse gas emissions were attributed to agriculture - up from 15.69% in 2019.

SEL says farming funding should be replaced with one that "works for nature, climate and people" saying the current system is failing to help protect and restore Scotland’s nature and wildlife or tackle climate change.

SEL says that under the current system, many farms are entitled to “direct payments” from the Scottish government, based on the amount of land they own, which some argue provides a steady income away from dependence solely on food prices.

They say bigger farm businesses receive most of this money and there are few conditions as to how they farm the land.

The online panel survey found that 62% said they would support capping direct payments available to farmers so there is more available to spend greener agricultural methods. The Scottish government spends around half a billion pounds on farm funding annually.

SEL say current farming practices cause pollution and severely deplete wildlife, as well as making farming a large source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Next year the Scottish Government will create a new system of farm funding.

The survey found that 85% felt it was important that public spending on farming should support methods that restore nature and tackle climate change in addition to producing food.

An SEL analysis shows that in 2019 the Scottish Government spent £457 million on direct payments to farmers, but of this just 7% (£22m) was devoted to Agri-Environment, Climate Scheme and Rural Priorities schemes where applicants bring forward coherent projects to enhance biodiversity.

Deborah Long, chief officer at SEL said: "Many of today’s farming methods make agriculture a major cause of wildlife loss and are the third biggest contributors to Scotland's greenhouse gas emissions. This is particularly worrying given that one in nine species in Scotland stands at risk of extinction.

"Therefore, if we are to meet our climate targets and reverse the rapid decline of Scotland’s wildlife, we need to change the way we farm and ensure public money for farming works for nature, climate and people. With farm funding up for review, now is the time for the Scottish government to take the leap and lay down the foundation for farming that works in harmony with nature and the nation’s food needs.

Our poll shows that public opinion is firmly in support of spending public money to help farmers and crofters manage their land and produce food in ways that are sustainable and good for the planet and its inhabitants.

"Public money for farming must help farmers and crofters to switch to organic methods, integrate trees with livestock, reduce pesticide use, and make space for nature, for example. It also means no longer rewarding large landowners simply for owning land.

"Again, our poll shows there’s significant support for capping the amount of public money farmers can receive based on the amount of land they own, so that there’s more available to spend on nature and climate-friendly farming that works for the benefit of everyone.

"The agriculture bill due next year is our chance to future-proof Scotland’s farm funding system so that farmers and crofters can help restore nature, tackle climate change, revitalise our rural areas and produce quality affordable food for generations to come."

In 2020, agriculture produced 7.4 metric tonnes equivalent (MtCO2e) of CO2, just 0.1 MtCO2e down from 2019 and 2018 - while action is being taken to tackle climate change and meet stiff Scottish Government targets.

Methane was the main gas emitted from farms at 4.1 MtCO2e followed by nitrous oxide (2.2).

Farming is also one of the top three sources of net climate emissions in Scotland behind domestic transport (9.5) and business (7.8) and ahead of residential properties (6).

SEL, a coalition of over 40 environmental groups including RSPB Scotland, WWF, the Scottish Wildlife Trust, Friends of the Earth Scotland and the Marine Conservation Society says there now needs to be a new farm funding system where at least three quarters of the spend directly supporting methods that restore nature and tackle climate change.

Analysis of Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs payment data for 2021 shows there were 19,263 claimants of agricultural and rural development financial support, and of that total 17,725 claimed ‘direct farm support.

The top 20% of claimants (3545) receive 62% of the budget. At the other end of the scale, the bottom 40% of claimants only receive 5% of the budget.

SEL says that their analysis shows that the majority of funding is not going support farming systems that are most valuable to nature.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There is no contradiction between high quality food production and producing it in a way that delivers climate adaptation and mitigation and that supports nature restoration.

“The consultation document for a future Agriculture Bill shows the model for future support payments and from 2026 we intend to introduce a new mechanism which will see payments linked to the contribution farmers and crofters make in delivering our climate and nature objectives.

“We will work with farmers and crofters across Scotland and the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board to understand what measures for future conditions of support really can and will work. Measures that not only deliver for nature and for climate, but that make sense to producers and that can be picked-up and implemented by agriculture businesses across Scotland.”

Read more by Martin Williams

. Ferguson Marine: Chairman of troubled Prestwick Airport takes helm

. Jim McColl: FM should have known about ferry crisis five years ago

. Scot Gov finds £33m to fund NHS wage rises as cost of living gap soars