Travel disruption is expected to push into Monday’s morning rush-hour as yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.
The Met Office issued the alerts as temperatures were expected to stay well below freezing overnight and combine with wintry showers to create icy conditions.
Highways agency BEAR Scotland said that temperatures had dipped below –10 on one route in southern Scotland in the eraly hours of Monday morning, and advised drivers to take care.
Forecasters have warned that the cold snap is likely to continue through the week, although the chance of extreme temperatures is expected to fall.
READ MORE: Cold snap bringing snow to continue next week
Bear SE trunk roads Tweeted: “Temps still very low, with -11.3 road surface temperature and -14.7 air temps recorded on the A702! Our routes were treated this morning and we have 13 patrol vehicles remaining out through the morning peak. If you are out, please drive carefully.”
The AA has advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.
Snowfall on Sunday evening forced airports to close their runways and left drivers struggling to get through.
Temps still very low, with -11.3 road surface temperature and -14.7 air temps recorded on the A702!— BEAR SE Trunk Roads (@SETrunkRoads) December 12, 2022
Our routes were treated this morning and we have 13 patrol vehicles remaining out through the morning peak. If you are out, please drive carefully #winterinfo pic.twitter.com/bnZz9WXKu8
Airports were also being affected, with both Gatwick and Stansted having to close their runways to clear snow on Sunday.
National Rail said snow and ice had caused severe disruption across the whole of its south eastern network on Sunday night and delays would continue into Monday, “particularly in the morning”.
“To allow Network Rail to check that the rails are clear of snow and ice, which can prevent trains from drawing power from the electric rail, the first trains in each direction on all routes will be cancelled,” it said.
“We also have many trains in the wrong location after last night’s disruption, which will cause further cancellations to services across the network.”
The yellow warnings are in place from Sunday until Monday morning for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands and South West as well as London and the South East.
Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “It will continue to be a very cold day, with maximum temperatures of 1C to 4C on Sunday, and, as we head into the evening, we see persistent rain, sleet or snow in the far South East of England, which is what we have a yellow warning out for from 6pm on Sunday.
READ MORE: Adventurer to undertake Antarctic row
“We could see 2cm to 5cm (of snow), perhaps up to 10cm in some places, with Kent and Sussex most affected, with areas most exposed such as North and South Downs and higher ground going to see the more significant accumulations.
“There will be ice forming, particularly near to the coast where there is rain and sleet, and freezing temperatures which could cause some travel disruption to start Monday with that valid until 9am.”
As you can see very cold out there with road and air temps below -9 in places. Roads had double treatments and the 15 patrols remain out monitoring. Please fully clear windows and drive to conditions #winter pic.twitter.com/SNdGORcLDL— Amey SW Trunk Roads (@SWTrunkRoads) December 12, 2022
Ms Ayers said that although cold temperatures, freezing fog and wintry showers are expected through the week, cloud cover could prevent some of the more extreme temperatures experienced in recent days.
She added that there is a possibility of slightly milder conditions arriving next weekend but it is too early to be certain.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here