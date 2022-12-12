Travel disruption is expected to push into Monday’s morning rush-hour as yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.

The Met Office issued the alerts as temperatures were expected to stay well below freezing overnight and combine with wintry showers to create icy conditions.

Highways agency BEAR Scotland said that temperatures had dipped below –10 on one route in southern Scotland in the eraly hours of Monday morning, and advised drivers to take care.

Forecasters have warned that the cold snap is likely to continue through the week, although the chance of extreme temperatures is expected to fall.

Bear SE trunk roads Tweeted: “Temps still very low, with -11.3 road surface temperature and -14.7 air temps recorded on the A702! Our routes were treated this morning and we have 13 patrol vehicles remaining out through the morning peak. If you are out, please drive carefully.”

The AA has advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.

Snowfall on Sunday evening forced airports to close their runways and left drivers struggling to get through.

Our routes were treated this morning and we have 13 patrol vehicles remaining out through the morning peak. If you are out, please drive carefully #winterinfo pic.twitter.com/bnZz9WXKu8 — BEAR SE Trunk Roads (@SETrunkRoads) December 12, 2022

Airports were also being affected, with both Gatwick and Stansted having to close their runways to clear snow on Sunday.

National Rail said snow and ice had caused severe disruption across the whole of its south eastern network on Sunday night and delays would continue into Monday, “particularly in the morning”.

“To allow Network Rail to check that the rails are clear of snow and ice, which can prevent trains from drawing power from the electric rail, the first trains in each direction on all routes will be cancelled,” it said.

“We also have many trains in the wrong location after last night’s disruption, which will cause further cancellations to services across the network.”

The yellow warnings are in place from Sunday until Monday morning for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands and South West as well as London and the South East.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “It will continue to be a very cold day, with maximum temperatures of 1C to 4C on Sunday, and, as we head into the evening, we see persistent rain, sleet or snow in the far South East of England, which is what we have a yellow warning out for from 6pm on Sunday.

“We could see 2cm to 5cm (of snow), perhaps up to 10cm in some places, with Kent and Sussex most affected, with areas most exposed such as North and South Downs and higher ground going to see the more significant accumulations.

“There will be ice forming, particularly near to the coast where there is rain and sleet, and freezing temperatures which could cause some travel disruption to start Monday with that valid until 9am.”

As you can see very cold out there with road and air temps below -9 in places. Roads had double treatments and the 15 patrols remain out monitoring. Please fully clear windows and drive to conditions #winter pic.twitter.com/SNdGORcLDL — Amey SW Trunk Roads (@SWTrunkRoads) December 12, 2022

Ms Ayers said that although cold temperatures, freezing fog and wintry showers are expected through the week, cloud cover could prevent some of the more extreme temperatures experienced in recent days.

She added that there is a possibility of slightly milder conditions arriving next weekend but it is too early to be certain.