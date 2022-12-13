MUCH of Scotland faces travel disruption today (Tues) as a new wave of snow and ice hits.

Temperatures in parts of Scotland are not expected to climb above freezing in daylight hours for the rest of the week.

Weather forecasters say there is a potential for the country to experience the coldest night of the year for a second day running.

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England from midnight on Tuesday until noon on Thursday.

It is predicting overnight lows of -12C in the Highlands and warned that throughout the area covered by their alert some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

They warn there is the potential for some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

And they have warned motorists that of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service haas issued a safety notice to members of the public urging them to stay safe around frozen water as temperatures look set to remain below freezing in Scotland.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said there will be heavy snow in some places again on Tuesday.

"Coming into force at midnight tonight all the way through to lunchtime on Thursday, (there is a) large snow and ice warning covering the North East of England, the whole sort of northern portion of Scotland, as well as the Highlands and islands," he said.

He said there could be "as much as 15 to 20 centimetres of snow accumulating over high ground".

Mr Claydon said northern Scotland could record even colder temperatures on Tuesday after breaking the record for the coldest night of the year on Monday.

"In terms of temperature, we could see another very cold night, especially in parts of Scotland where we've got that lying snow," he said.

"We saw minus 15C last night. We could see similar or potentially even colder tonight under clear skies with that snowfall lying in some places.

"So a very cold night there but also broadly very cold across the whole of the UK, with widespread freezing conditions."

Mr Claydon urged commuters across the UK to "leave a little bit more time" if driving and to travel with "a bit of extra caution".

It comes after commuters faced travel chaos on Monday morning as large parts of the UK were hit by ice, fog and snow.

Meanwhile, Britain's electricity grid operator has told two of its coal-fired power stations to stand down after preparing them to generate electricity amid pressure from freezing weather conditions.

National Grid said it had asked the winter "contingency" plants to prepare for operation to "give the public confidence in Monday's energy supply".

It said the plans meant the coal-fired stations could be used as "tools for additional contingency" as needed to allow the network to run as usual.

However, it told the units they would not be needed later on Monday as there was "adequate available contingency" to power households across the country this evening.

The UK faces its biggest energy test yet with the current cold snap - which has seen the country suffer freezing temperatures and snow in many areas - ramping up demand for power at a time when supplies are tight.

UK next day electricity prices surged yesterday to help attract power imports through interconnectors from Europe and record prices were expected during the peak demand hours between 5pm and 7pm on Monday.

The instruction for the coal-fired plants marked the first since they were put on standby and came as the grid said it will also run another test of its demand flexibility service - which pays customers to use less electricity during certain hours.

On Monday, customers of some energy suppliers were asked to reduce their consumption between 5pm and 7pm this evening.

Network Rail said icicles in tunnels were causing overhead line and signalling faults at Edinburgh Haymarket before they were cleared by staff on Monday.

Nationalised ScotRail reported "disruption across the network".

Snowfall caused the closure of the snow gates at the A939 at Cock Bridge and the A939 at Tomintoul on Monday.

In Dumfries and Galloway, Drummore School near Stranraer and Penpont School was closed due to snow and ice issues, while police were warning people not to try to walk on parts of the River Nith which had frozen in Dumfries.

Rod Dennis from the RAC said their teams were "exceptionally busy" on Monday, helping more than 7,500 motorists with breakdowns. He added that this was 50% more than what they would see on a typical Monday in December.

Monday saw the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures in northern Scotland dipping below minus 15C.

The Met Office said the lowest temperature recorded was minus 15.6C at Braemer in Aberdeenshire, with the five next coldest temperatures all recorded in Scotland, including minus 13.1 at Balmoral.

It is believed the temperature at Braemar was the coldest recorded since February, 2021.

More than 300 flights due to serve UK airports were cancelled across Sunday and Monday, with Glasgow, Edinburgh, Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Bristol among those affected.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: “My understanding is that the cancellations so far this morning are due to the adverse weather conditions in other parts of the UK.”

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman added: “Our advice is that passengers check with their airline for any information or updates regarding their flight.”