THE COST of living crisis has widened the income gap for Scotland's most deprived families to 40% below what they need.

Campaigners have urged ministers to "double down" on fighting child poverty as new analysis carried out by the Centre for Research in Social Policy at Loughborough University found a widening gap between the cost of raising a child in Scotland and actual family incomes, despite the "significant" impact of Scottish government policies and lower childcare costs.

The report warns that in the past year, rising costs have made incomes less adequate relative to families’ needs.

The shortfall has risen in the year from around 30% to 40% below needs levels in Scotland.

Across the UK it is widened from over 40% to over 50% elsewhere in the UK.

The report says that inflation and real-terms cuts to UK benefits mean that families with children who have little or no paid work now receive under half what they need through universal credit and child benefit.

In Scotland, families benefit from a range of Holyrood policies, including the new Scottish child payment, to reduce these costs and to improve incomes - but there are concerns that the income gap remains.

The analsysi said that while extra support in Scotland has mitigated hardship it still leaves families who rely on benefits about as badly off as other UK families were before the cost of living crisis.

The study built on calculations which found that across the UK it costs at least £160,000 to bring up a child at a socially acceptable standard of living over 16 years.

The analysis takes into account rises in Scottish Child Payment and the full roll out of free school meals for all pupils in primary six and seven - which is yet to happen.

The report also warned that bigger hits in the cost of living crisis in terms of rising fuel and domestic energy prices for families in remoter parts of Scotland have offset the benefits of Scottish government payment.

John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland, which commissioned the report said: The fact the gap is great and growing, is a matter of real concern.

"The ideal would be that every family has an income that is adequate to ensure they have a basic and socially acceptable standard of living. A lot needs to shift for that to happen.

“This important analysis confirms that Scottish government policies are making a big difference to families. But the harsh reality is that soaring inflation and real terms UK benefit cuts means the gap between incomes and the minimum cost of raising a child is widening horribly. It is absolutely vital that the finance secretary uses this week’s Scottish Budget to double down on support for children.

"At the very least we need to ensure the Scottish child payment and other Scottish benefits hold their real terms value next year. Given the pressure on the budget they must also use tax powers to increase the resources available to deliver the social security, childcare and employment actions that are needed to meet his government’s child poverty targets.”

It comes as a charitable trust said the Scottish Government must do more to take more low-income families out of paying council tax.

The Robertson Trust has published research which says 12% of low-income households are behind on their council tax bills.

Their report on debt and arrears in Scotland said 51% of those in council arrears have had to cut back on meal sizes in order to save money.

It said there should be a pause on collecting debt arrears until April 2023 and the debts of some low-income households – defined as the bottom two-fifths of incomes – should be written off.

In addition, it said all those receiving Universal Credit should be removed from paying council tax.

As part of the research, 4,232 survey responses were collected through ScotPulse in late October and early November.

Social justice secretary Shona Robison said:“Our Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan sets out the bold actions we are taking as part of our national mission to tackle child poverty.

“We are already using all the powers and resources available to us to support families and tackle the underlying causes of poverty. In this financial year we have allocated almost £3 billion to a range of measures which will help mitigate the impacts of the cost of living crisis on households with £1 billion of this only available in Scotland. We support families in variety of ways including free child care, free bus travel for under 22s, free school meals to around 145,000 pupils, Bridging Payments, and the Child Winter Heating Assistance.

"The Scottish Child Payment increased to £25 per eligible child per week in November, an increase of 150% within eight months. The benefit, only available in Scotland, also opened to eligible under-16s from that date.

“We will continue to urge the UK Government to use all the powers at its disposal to tackle this cost of living crisis on the scale required, including access to borrowing, providing benefits and support to households, VAT on fuel, taxation of windfall profits and regulation of the energy market.”