Snow and ice weather warnings have been extended across the UK after the record for the coldest night of the year was broken for the second night in a row.

Temperatures plunged to a low of minus 17.3C in Braemer, Aberdeenshire, during Tuesday night breaking Monday’s record of minus 15.7C and making it the coldest place in the UK.

The next coldest temperature on Tuesday night was also recorded in Aberdeenshire, at minus 14.9C in Balmoral.

The Met Office has said that the big freeze is expected to continue until the weekend and has extended a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England until noon on Friday.

Snow and ice warnings are in place in the South West from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am Wednesday.

An ice warning is in place in East England from 3pm on Tuesday until noon Wednesday.

Councils from Aberdeenshire to Cambridgeshire reported school closures (Victoria Jones/PA)

The national forecaster has also added a yellow ice warning in northern parts of Northern Ireland, including Belfast and Londonderry from noon Tuesday until noon Wednesday.

Meanwhile, homes in the Shetland Isles have been left without power after heavy snow hit the area.

The power cut was first reported shortly before 3pm on Monday and around 3,800 homes remain without power.

SSE Networks was able to restore electricity to around 2,000 dwellings on Monday.

Scores of schools across the country have been forced to close for a second day due to the cold weather.

It will be a cold start to Tuesday morning with warnings for fog, ice and #snow covering many parts of the UK ❄️🌨️ Take care when stepping out first thing and stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YUJilBbKbG — Met Office (@metoffice) December 12, 2022

Councils from Aberdeenshire to Cambridgeshire reported school closures, for reasons including heating failure, burst pipes and snow and ice.

Travel disruption also continued on Tuesday, with icy roads making conditions difficult.

The Met Office said there will be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths due to the thawing of snow left over from Monday.

Northern Ireland is experiencing freezing fog.

Meanwhile, a boy is fighting for his life after falling into an icy lake in Solihull, West Midlands, on Sunday.

Three other boys aged eight, 10 and 11 died after falling into the lake during the same incident.

A boy is fighting for his life after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Commuters faced travel chaos on Monday as large parts of the UK were hit by ice, fog and snow.

Drivers on northern sections of the M25 were stranded for several hours as traffic was at a standstill.

The travel disruption was followed on Tuesday by the first of a wave of train strikes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The travel disruption was followed on Tuesday by the first of a wave of train strikes.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are pressing ahead with two 48-hour strikes at Network Rail, and 14 train companies, from Tuesday and Friday.

Trains are only running from 7.30am to 6.30pm on this week’s strike days, although many parts of the country will have no services, including most of Scotland and Wales.