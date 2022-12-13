THOUSANDS of Scots were left without power after the network was damaged by heavy snow - and there are warnings the issues may not be resolved for days.

Up to 6000 were hit by power outages on Shetland with some 2000 reconnected on Monday night - as Scotland recorded its coldest night of the year.

And Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has warned that the issues are likely to extend to the end of the week.

SSEN said their teams have described the conditions as the "worst they’ve seen in over 20 years".

The Met Office issued yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland, Orkney, Shetland and Hebrides from midnight on Tuesday until noon on Thursday.

Many schools were closed in Shetland, Highland, Moray and Dumfries and Galloway due to the effects of the weather.

About 3,800 homes remained without without power in Shetland at 11am on Tuesday with areas affected including Voe and Brae in the north mainland along with the islands of Yell, Unst and Whalsay.

They say the majority of faults have been caused by ‘line icing’, a rare occurrence where, at a certain temperature, snow and ice sticks to overhead power lines and accumulates, adding significant weight to the lines and causing them to break. SSEN said this has caused multiple points of damage on Shetland’s overhead line network.

Teams from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution have been out since first light to continue restoring power to homes impacted by what it called "extreme weather conditions" in Shetland.

An SSEN spokesman said: "All efforts are being made to restore customer supplies as soon as practically possible, but our teams are experiencing extremely challenging conditions. Weather-related travel delays are also restricting the ability to send additional operational teams to the islands.

"We expect to make progress today in restoring customers on Yell and Unst through repair of the main network, but due to the extent of damage, significant travel restrictions and continued issues accessing fault locations, full restoration of customers is likely to extend to the end of this week.

"This is particularly the case for outlying islands and localised faults and further information will be shared once all faults are assessed."

Customers were warned not to approach any damaged equipment and instead, to report it.

SSEN said that engineers have had to be drafted in from the mainlaind to Shetland to assist with restoration efforts.

Mark Macdonald, head of region at SSEN Distribution, said: “Following the impact of significant snowfall and extreme weather conditions in Shetland over the past 24 hours, our engineers have been out since first light this morning to continue restoration efforts. Access issues, complex repairs and ongoing adverse weather have resulted in significantly challenging conditions for our local teams.

“We’ve seen extensive damage to the overhead power lines connecting homes and businesses, including multiple points of damage caused by snow and ice accretion which was not forecast.

"I'd like to reassure our customers we’re doing everything we can to restore power as quickly as possible and would encourage anyone who may be in a vulnerable situation to contact us on the power cut helpline."

Temperatures in parts of Scotland are not expected to climb above freezing in daylight hours for the rest of the week.

Overnight a temperature of -15C was recorded at Balmoral, -14C at Aviemore, -13C at Dalwhinne and at Fyvie Castle it was -12C.

