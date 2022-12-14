NEARLY 200,000 Scots are facing a remortgage rates shock with average payment increases of £3,000 a year for those on fixed rate deals.

People with a fixed-rate home loan due to expire at the end of 2023 are facing an increase in their average monthly repayments of around £250 because they will have to refinance onto a higher rate, the Bank of England (BoE) has warned.

This could mean greater defaults on mortgages as costs surge by £3,000 a year for many households who are already seeing their finances stretched by increased living costs, said the BoE.

A further 200,000 Scots are already being hit by rises in variable rate mortgages which change with the base rate set by the Bank of England.

Last month they saw mortgages payments rise by an average of £1700 a year in the space of ten months after the Bank of England hiked the base rate to 3%.

Interest rates rose by 0.75 percentage points from 2.25% — the highest level since 2008 - providing the biggest single shock to mortgages since the 1980s.

Worst hit was the estimated 115,000 Scottish households on standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages or the 85,000 on tracker loans, which fluctuate with the Bank of England rate.

The BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) predicted there would be a rise in the share of households that would find themselves with mortgage payments they cannot afford to 2.4% or around 60,000 Scots households.

The BoE's half-yearly Financial Stability Report warned that some households have very low levels of savings, which means they only have a "limited cushion" against further shocks to their incomes.

"Within the mortgagor population, those adversely affected by rate rises are typically younger, have lower incomes and are the most leveraged," the BoE said.

"Increases in mortgage payments may lead to greater defaults on mortgages, but also on other forms of credit such as credit cards and unsecured loans, as well as sharp consumption cuts. Absent a significant downward adjustment in house prices, the substantially higher mortgage rates on offer will also make it more difficult for first time buyers to enter the property market."

It says there is evidence that the major UK banks are tightening their lending standards by adjusting their appetite for lending to riskier borrowers.

Mortgage rates jumped following the mini-budget in September, with Bank of England base rate rises also pushing up borrowing costs, against a backdrop of households being squeezed by rising bills generally.

Analysts Moneyfacts said the typical two-year fixed rate mortgage interest rate soared to 6.01% at the start of the month. This time last year it was at 2.34%.

The consumer organisation Which said that the extra mortgage repayments will leave may households facing "a financial cliff-edge next year".

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which Money said: “If you’re struggling to pay your bills, talk to your lender about what support it could offer. This could include a temporary payment holiday, lengthening the term of your mortgage to cut your monthly instalments or switching you temporarily to interest-only repayments. Banks and building societies should be willing and able to offer help.”

It comes as a new study found that one in four Scots have taken more money out of savings or investments over the past year than they have put in to pay for essentials - raising new financial concerns in the cost of living crisis.

Almost half of those are using the cash to cover the increased cost of fixed monthly outgoings or household day-to-day living costs like mortgages, rents and groceries.

The study by the Edinburgh-based TSB bank found that the same proportion (46%) are using the money to pay for unforeseen household expenses, like repairing or replacing appliances, car repairs, and other unexpected bills.

TSB’s latest Money Confidence Barometer research, which measures individuals’ confidence in their financial outlook, shows 58% of respondents find keeping up with the repayment of their bills and credit commitments a financial burden, and one-in-eight (12%) have fallen behind or missed three or more payments for credit commitments or domestic bills in the last six months.

And over one-third (37%) of Scots with a mortgage are worried about not being able to afford to re-mortgage their home if living costs continue to rise over the next 12 months.

The BoE warned that there would "significant pressure" on households and businesses due to higher inflation and borrowing costs, but said they were more resilient than before the global financial crisis.

This is because major banks and building societies have strong balance sheets, higher profits, and have increased their provisions to support credit losses, it said.

The bank has previously flagged that Britain was entering a lengthy recession.

With inflation at a 41-year high and a sharp rise in interest rates over the past year, government forecasters have predicted a record squeeze on living standards.

"Falling real incomes, increases in mortgage costs and higher unemployment will place significant pressure on household finances," the BoE said in its half-yearly Financial Stability Report.

"The FPC continues to judge that banks are resilient, even if conditions were to be worse than forecast," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey wrote in a letter to finance minister Jeremy Hunt accompanying the report.

The FPC also announced it would conduct its first "stress test" of the non-banking sector following a near meltdown in pension funds in September.

The UK housing market is already starting to slow in the face of higher interest rates and an incipient recession.

Mortgage lender Halifax reported the biggest monthly house price fall since 2008 in November, and trade body UK Finance forecast on Monday that lending for house purchase would fall by almost a quarter next year.

Earlier this month it emerged that the number of mortgage approvals have slumped to an 11-year low while interest rates soar.

Bank of England figures show that there were just 57,177 house purchase mortgage approvals in October - the lowest for that month since 2011 when there were 52,218. In October, 2020, there were nearly twice as many mortgages approved, with 104,806 sanctioned.

Separate analysis also shows the house price in Scotland for the period from July to September was 4.9 times the average salary in the country.

That is the highest since the same period in 2008 - when the house price to earnings ratio was at five. Just before the Covid pandemic hit, the ratio was at 4.2.

The analysis also shows that around 70% of single earners in Scotland are now able to buy a typical first-time-buyer property, assuming they had a 20% deposit.

The Bank of England also warned of an increased danger of global financial risks crystallising.

"Sharp increases in prices, including of energy, tighter financial conditions and the worsening outlook for growth and unemployment will continue to weigh on debt affordability for households, businesses and governments globally," the bank said.

The central bank warned in particular of the dangers of investing in crypto assets, which it said would benefit from "enhanced regulatory and law enforcement frameworks".

"Financial institutions and investors should take an especially cautious and prudent approach to any adoption of these assets until the necessary regulatory frameworks are in place," it said.

The Bank of England judged the risk of a sharp loss of investor appetite for British assets such as government bonds as "low", as turmoil had eased since September's mini-budget from Liz Truss's short-lived government.

"Perceptions of the UK macroeconomic policy framework can have a material impact on UK financial conditions," it said.