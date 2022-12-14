THE finance regulatory body has warned a large number of Scots are at greater risk of loan fee fraud this Christmas as their study found increasing numbers are willing to take on more debt to maintain festive spending.
Consumer research by the Financial Conduct Authority are concerned that cases of loan fee fraud - where a consumer pays a fee for a loan that they never received - has risen by fifth on last year.
An often-used tactic by loan fee fraudsters is to pressurise people who are seeking quick access to cash – but those falling victim stand to lose £260 on average.
Ths latest research highlights a heightened risk to vulnerable consumers of being pressured into falling for the scam at Christmas.
The research reveals the impact of pressure tactics loan scammers employ, as 64% of consumers feel time pressure leads to poorer and riskier choices.
Their study carried out in November found 38% of Scots feel under pressure to maintain spending at Christmas this year – of which, one fifth expect to take on more debt specifically to fund Christmas spending.
It found Scots plan to spend more than the average British consumer this year on Christmas presents with the average being £468 - £24 more than the rest of the UK.
Making decisions under time pressure is all too familiar to last-minute Christmas shoppers - as are the consequences.
And the study found that 46% of Scots have bought a Christmas present they regret – higher than the UK average (41%).
The FCA is asking people to check its register if they are asked to provide an upfront payment for a loan.
But nearly two in three have never heard of loan fee fraud, and just 18% could spot its warning signs – lower than the UK average of 22%.
Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight, FCA, said: “This Christmas period is going to be tough for many consumers, and those who have been hardest hit by the rising cost of living will understandably be anxious about meeting the additional expenses that Christmas brings.
“Some consumers may be tempted to take out loans to meet these extra costs. Unfortunately, this is where loan fee fraud scammers and illegal lenders see an opportunity.
“At a time of heightened stress and pressure, scammers and illegal lenders will rush consumers into bad decision-making.
“Be aware of red flags – such as being asked for a fee or being asked to pay in an unusual way. And if you are considering taking out a loan, please pause and check the FCA’s Register to make sure you are dealing with a legitimate lender. Don’t let scammers be the ones enjoying your Christmas this year.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here