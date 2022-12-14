LONG-SUFFERING islanders are facing further suspensions of services as issues with one of state-controlled ferry operator CalMac's oldest vessels will result in at least a week of disruption.

It comes as CalMac has come under increasing fire over the state of the Issues with steel wastage on the 33-year-old MV Lord of the Isles has caused major disruption to services running to South Uist since Thursday.

Despite the latest attempts to get it back into service on Wednesday, the ferry operator has been forced to suspend services yet again to allow for sea trials following repairs.

On Saturday when the ferry was due to return to full service after repairs, there were more sailings cancelled due to what was called an "emergent issue" with its radar system.

And on Sunday it was said that the ferry was resuming daylight sailing despite the radar fault.

On Monday it emerged issues with the port main engine and further issues with the steelwork along with a continuing radar issues meant no services to and from Lochboisdale, which links South Uist to Mallaig on the west coast mainland of the Highlands.

And on Wednesday it emerged that sea trials have caused a suspension of services.

CalMac told users: "Trials are required to be carried out during daylight hours, due to an ongoing issue with MV Lord of the Isles’ radar system, which restricts the vessel’s operations in hours of darkness. Therefore, this service is cancelled on Wednesday.

"If repairs and sea trials are successful, an additional service may operate on Thursday 15th December. An update will be provided on Wednesday 14th December."

Operator CalMac has previously said it was “extremely sorry” for the travel disruption in the Western Isles.

From Thursday to Saturday customers were redirected to the route from Uig on Skye to Lochmaddy on North Uist - resulting in a lengthy diversion. Mallaig to Uig is a 61 mile journey, while the journey from Lochmaddy to Lochboisdale is a further 42 miles.

Uist has been amongst the worst hit by ferry service issues in recent times.

And one South Uist hotelier has lodged a complaint with CalMac and the local MSP saying:" I do not know how far you can go with this joke of a service, but I for one have had more than enough. Why we do not have a replacement ferry that is fit to do this crossing is criminal.

"Not only are you destroying businesses in Uist you have the morale of the locals at an all time low.

"Staff have no hours, bands can not get here to play, concerts and pantomimes have been missed, Christmas shopping trips cancelled and now our family and friends do not want to plan to come home as they do not want to take in Christmas or New Year in Mallaig, Oban, Uig or where ever else is put on our chart.

"Unfit engine, unfit hull and unfit radar system tells me as an unqualified engineer that this boat is unfit for service.

"Would you sail in it?"

"I have given my time freely, attended meetings and worked at putting forward easy solutions to help us through but all has been a total waste of time.

"Do you actually have a plan or do you just intend stringing us along, as you have been since June, until we get so fed up we will stop complaining.

A video of a walkthrough of MV Lord of the Isles.

"Congratulations on finishing our disastrous year on an all time low. You could not have done any better if you tried."

Just two weeks ago another of CalMac's oldest vessels MV Hebrides was taken out of service due to problems with its port main engine causing suspension of services on the so-called Skye triangle between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert on the Isle of Harris.

Earlier in November, services on the triangle were suspended after a problem with the port rudder of the 22-year-old vessel meant that the state-controlled ferry operator had to have discussions with the manufacturer and "relevant authorities" before it could return to service.

At the time it had already suspended services to Lochmaddy because of ongoing harbour works which had restricted vessel manoeuvrability.

Tenders are currently being sought for the building of two more ferries which it is hoped will be in place by 2026 and that they will serve the communities of Harris and North Uist, which have suffered severe disruption since the beginning of this year.

Transport Scotland has confirmed that the new ferries will be built to the same specification as new vessels being designed and built in Turkey for Islay.

In October, CalMac was scrambling to find a resolution to a suspension of services to and from South Uist which had lasted almost a week.

Services were suspended to and from South Uist when MV Lord of the Isles was withdrawn for repairs to be carried out in dry dock at Cammell Laird in Birkenhead.

It meant that CalMac drafted in MV Clansman - causing knock-on disruption to other lifeline services.

Lochboisdale had been out of action to ferries between September 24 and October 8 to allow for repairs to the linkspan used by the ferry.

South Uist was told that it while losing services and that extra services would operate additional to Lochmaddy.

In early October it further emerged that an alternative route for people to Lochmaddy was being hit with cancellations by further concerns over safety due to pier works and adverse weather.

CalMac had continued to warn users that the works associated with a £15.3m pier upgrade which restrict vessel movement in the harbour area can be cancelled at short notice.

In April, George Leslie Ltd began replacing the existing infrastructure at the west coast ferry terminal to cater for a new fleet of vessels.

In August, Uist islanders complained that shops had to ration essential items amid widespread ferry cancellations.

It came after the loss of MV Hebrides which was taken out of service for a third time in a matter of weeks because of an issue with its CO2 firefighting system - which is a safety issue.

Meanwhile CalMac is having to handle an ageing ferry fleet with new vessels Glen Sannox and Hull 802 still languishing in Port Glasgow as the costs of their construction have soared from the original £97m contract to at £340m and delivery is over five years late.

Seventeen of CalMac's 35 working ferries deployed across Scotland are now over 25 years old.

The oldest in the CalMac fleet is the Isle of Cumbrae which is 46-years old.