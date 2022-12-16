Dancer Aljaž Škorjanec appreciates that his Scottish fans will be facing a tough dilemma this weekend.

The ex-Strictly pro, who lifted the glitterball trophy in 2-13 with model Abby Clancy, will be performing in Glasgow with wife Janette Manrara at the same time as the remaining celebrities compete for the coveted Glitterball trophy.

The couple are bringing their 'winter wonderland' festive show ‘A Christmas To Remember’ north on Saturday night, the penultimate date of a 12-date UK tour and the only one in Scotland.

"If you have got tickets for our show and of course you want to watch the Strictly final, I think that's a very tough decision," said the 32-year-old Slovenian-born dancer, laughing.

"I don't envy anyone that decision."

However, for those intending to head to the SEC Armadillo, ignore their phone and enjoy the final on catch-up later, he hopes they will not regret their choice.

The couple will be performing a dizzying number of spectacular routines to a something-for-everyone set list, from festive pop classics to carols, crooners and songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

"This show really has something for everyone who loves anything to do with Christmas," said Aljaž, who will travel up from his London base tomorrow with his wife for the show.

READ MORE: Strictly star Hamza's Highland love affair...with otters

"We are celebrating Christmas music, Christmas films and lovely Christmas moments.

"Everything you would expect from a feel-good Christmas show.

"We always remember Glasgow crowds, whenever we go on tour with any show" he added.

The four remaining Strictly finalists - Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton, Molly and Fleur - will perform three routines each in the hope of being crowned dance champions.

He won't name his favourite couple but says all the celebrities "have had their stand-out moments".

"Every single celebrity had 'a moment'," said the dancer.

His own stand-out dances have included Helen Skelton and Gorka sizzling couple's choice routine to Mein Herr from Cabaret and Fleur East's high-energy Blackpool Destiny's Child routine, which saw Craig Revel Horwood take out his first 10 paddle of the show.

"It was like music video, it was brilliant," he said.

"Hamza had a couple of gorgeous ballroom numbers, Molly's performance last week (she danced a Paso Doble to Destiny's Child Survivor) was brilliant, I thought.

"Everyone who has made it through deserves to lift the glitterball, they have all worked so so hard for it," he said.

Ardnamurchan-based wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystał are currently hot favourites win this year's contest.

READ MORE: Queen thought Strictly star and injured veteran was 'fantastic'

"Hamza surprised everyone from the get-go," said Aljaž.

"I don't think any of us expected it. He has a gorgeous rhythm, he has a great sense of music and he has a bit of showmanship in him.

"He looks very confident when he is performing and I think it's all the little things that everyone enjoys watching someone dancing."

Aljaž says he misses "the buzz" of Strictly, having announced his departure in March after nine years. Jeanette, 39, continues to be involved, presenting BBC 2's It Takes Two.

"The one thing that I miss the most is that process of teaching somebody the basic steps and then performing a live routine on Saturday nights," he said.

"It's just that beautiful, sacred process.

"We were part of Strictly for so long. Even something like Christmas - we never really had proper time to embrace it.

"It's nice to have the freedom - even with this tour. We both absolutely adore performing this tour, it's so joyful."

READ MORE: Get the party started: where to enjoy the festive season

Christmas for Aljaž will be spent in Miami, Florida where Jeanette is from.

The couple take turn about travelling to Slovenia and the States to celebrate December 25.

"We will travel shortly after our last show on Sunday (in Newcastle)," he said.

"The first time [we went] it was something to get used to because I had never been anywhere warm for Christmas. Slovenia is very cold right now.

"It was different but I absolutely loved it. They have so many gorgeous traditions.

"They have this amazing Cuban twist on Christmas dishes and Jeanette has a beautiful, big family. I feel really lucky to be part of it."